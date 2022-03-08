Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jetstar’s Return For Free^ Is Back

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 12:48 pm
Press Release: Jetstar

 

  • Return for Free^ fares on all domestic routes
  • Return for Free^ fares from $62^
  • Club Jetstar early access starts at midday, with public access from midnight tonight

Fares will start from $62^ between Auckland and Christchurch, with the return flight free. Travel periods for the sale vary per route but include early May to early July and later July to later September 2022.

Club Jetstar* members will have early access to the popular sale from midday today, with public access to the sale from midnight. Travellers can sign up to become a Club Jetstar member at Jetstar.com when making a booking.

The sale follows the announcement that Jetstar has become the first airline in New Zealand to partner with After Pay, the leading ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ provider. The new payment option will enable savvy travellers to pay for flights in instalments, making planning a trip away even easier. After Pay is available now, interest-free*, for bookings on domestic and international Jetstar flights.

Jetstar’s Return for Free^ Sale runs for 48 hours, starting at 12.00am Wednesday 9 March 2022 and ending at 11.59pm Thursday 10 Match 2022, unless sold out prior. Fares and full conditions are available at jetstar.com.

Some of the amazing Jetstar Return for Free^ fares include:

  • Auckland to Christchurch from $62^
  • Auckland to Dunedin from $82^
  • Auckland to Wellington from $61^
  • Auckland to Queenstown from $84^
  • Christchurch to Wellington from 59^
  • Wellington to Queenstown from $71^

Under Jetstar’s Fly Flexible policy, customers can change the date of their travel if their plans change (a fare difference may apply). Other flexible options may be available, check Jetstar.com for further information.

Plus, if customers are affected by changes to border restrictions, they will always be able to get a credit voucher to the full value of their booking. Depending on the circumstances, cash refunds or free changes to flight dates or times may also be available. Terms and Conditions apply.

