New Data Centre Network To Provide Regions With Agile, Sustainable Operation

The newly formed T4 Group heralds the arrival of an agile and sustainable data centre network investment across New Zealand.

The company was established in 2021 with the vision of providing regional New Zealand with access to colocation data centres and reliable, secure, green, and economically viable data network solutions.

All T4 Group data centres are colocation, providing rack space for clients to store and run their own hardware and servers in safe and secure environments. The T4 Group team monitor them 24/7 to ensure 100% effective uptime is achieved.

Acquisition of Advanced Data Centres (ADC) located in Northland was finalised recently and further rack space is also available in Auckland. The group continues to broaden its regional supply, said T4 Group Director David Simpson.

“As a regional based organisation, we will continue to support regional New Zealand with continuing investment in infrastructure, increasing resilience,” said David.

In addition to their current Tier 2 and Tier 3 offerings, plans are already well underway to build New Zealand’s first Tier 4 data centre located in Southland, which will provide unparalleled security, infrastructure, and uptime for businesses.

A key feature of the new site will be its modular design. This means the site can be responsive and future modules can be added as and when required by the industry, taking advantage of newer, more sustainable technology.

Typically, high amounts of energy are required to cool data centre racks, however, the design of the new Tier 4 centre will maximise cool natural airflow to significantly reduce reliance on powered cooling systems, whilst warm air will be extracted and used by a large local business. Combined with its use of hydro power, it will also be the country’s first carbon neutral data centre, said David.

“T4 Group is not green washing its operation; currently, data centres in New Zealand rely heavily on coal as a secondary power source which companies offset by purchasing carbon credits. We can harness the unique benefits from the regions, such as access to hydro energy, to develop a truly green and sustainable community asset.”

T4 Group head office will be located in Southland.

