Advantage Announces Partnership With SentinelOne Incident Response Program

Advantage has partnered with SentinelOne to bolster incident response (IR) and ‘compromise assessment services’ in the New Zealand and the Pacific regions.

SentinelOne’s AI-powered technology provides threat mitigation, remediation, and ransomware rollback capabilities.

As the only New Zealand based IR partner, Advantage Managing Director, Brad Pearpoint explains the benefits of the partnership: "Advantage utilises the SentinelOne XDR technology to accelerate the identification, containment and remediation of threats in compromised environments. The aim is to minimise the impact to the business and allow them to return to operation as quickly as possible, whilst collecting critical forensic information."

Advantage uses SentinelOne’s tools to make IR faster to manage and faster to recover.

Advantage offers clients the choice to purchase an annual retainer which, if unused, can be applied to other security consulting services or tabletop exercises where incidents are simulated to test your incident response plan and process. The retainer ensures availability of IR experts and assistance within defined SLAs, which is a huge benefit given the high demand and short supply of these sought-after skills.

"Streamlining incident response preparedness and process is critical to ensure business resilience. SentinelOne XDR is trusted by many of the world's largest and most prestigious incident response firms. We are thrilled Advantage are bringing this capability to the New Zealand market" said Jason Duerden, Regional Director Australia and New Zealand, SentinelOne.

To find out more about SentinelOne and their XDR technology, visit https://advantage.nz/sentinelone

To learn more about Advantage’s partnership with SentinelOne, give us a call on 0800 358 8999 or visit our website https://advantage.nz

