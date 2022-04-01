Rothbury Appoints Two Established Industry Leaders

Rothbury Insurance Brokers has appointed two highly experienced and established industry leaders. The appointments were made at the start of the year and bring significant expertise to the business.

Treena Rowley has been appointed Executive General Manager - Broking Services and Business Operations where she will be working closely with the wider executive team. Rowley will be responsible for providing the conduit between the business needs and operational delivery and providing companywide strategic leadership.

Rowley has held senior commercial broking and insurance management roles for companies including Lumley Insurance, IAG and most recently she was Head of Client Delivery for Crombie Lockwood. She replaces Chris Hughes who was with Rothbury for 16 years and has now taken up a role with NZI.

“I’m passionate about working collaboratively to make a difference. This is a dream role for me as it brings together the experience and skills gained from my previous roles into one,” says Rowley.

Megan Hodgson has been appointed National Domestic Manager. Hodgson was previously with Vero and QBE Insurance and has over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, with a strong history of building lasting relationships, focusing on driving continuous improvement and growth. She replaces Brigitte Windsor who has taken a new role within the business as Rothbury’s General Manager - National Partnerships and Facilities.

“I’m excited to lead a team knowing their commitment to their clients is paramount and to contribute to the growth of the business as it expands nationwide,” says Hodgson.

Rothbury Managing Director Roger Abel says the appointment of the two established industry leaders will further strengthen the business.

“It’s exciting to build capability as we continue to focus on growing the Rothbury business through delivering outstanding client service. Our new appointments bring significant expertise to the business with many collective years of insurance and business leadership experience,” say Abel.

