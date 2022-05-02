Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZPIF Launches A Plan To Fix The Rental Crisis

Monday, 2 May 2022, 5:15 am
Press Release: NZPIF

While many people talk about a housing crisis in New Zealand, there is also a rental crisis with tenants facing the brunt of it. This was demonstrated last week with Trade Me figures showing rental prices increasing rapidly.

In addition to higher rental prices, there are more than 25,000 families on the state house waiting list and taxpayers are spending $1 million every day on emergency and transitional housing. This wouldn’t happen in a well-functioning rental system.

The New Zealand Property Investors Federation (NZPIF) has researched the reasons for the rental crisis and developed a five-point plan to fix it.

A large part of the rental crisis has been caused by measures to fix the housing crisis. The strategy of higher costs and taxes to reduce investment in rental property was meant to at least stabilise house prices. However, this has clearly not worked with property prices having increased at alarming rates.

What has occurred is wide-spread rental property shortages, higher rental prices and poorer outcomes for tenants.

To be clear, not all actions have created problems. Most aspects of the Healthy Homes legislation have been good and are leading to improvements in the rental stock. Likewise, most of the changes to the Residential Tenancies Act have appropriately improved conditions for tenants.

However, there are some changes to the rental industry that, while intending to improve opportunities for first home buyers, have made renting much worse for tenants. These include removing mortgage interest as a tax deduction, ring fencing and extending the Bright Line Test. These policies do not improve tenants living standards, but they have made renting harder to achieve and more expensive.

While the NZPIF is an industry body representing rental property providers, we must also consider the needs of tenants. We believe that the Government needs to acknowledge that there is a rental crisis and that some of their well-intentioned solutions to housing problems have caused it and continue to make the situation worse.

The NZPIF plan to fix the rental crisis and improve the living standards of tenants is based on five core principles of providing stable and better homes, lower costs to enable lower rental prices, more rental properties to meet existing and future demand, and facilitating improved access to justice for both tenants and landlords. The fifth principle, creating closer communities, is for the benefit of all New Zealanders.

The most critical parts of the plan are:

1. The establishment of a long-term tenancy option based on the German tenancy system, giving greater security of tenure for tenants.

2. The return of mortgage interest costs as a legitimate tax-deductible expense.

3. The repeal of ring-fencing restrictions

4. The return of the Brightline test to 2 years

5. The same rights and support for private tenants as given to state tenants.

6. The protection of neighbours and communities by returning the right for landlords to issue 90-day notices.

7. The reform of the Tenancy Tribunal

A summary of the plan to fix the rental crisis is here. A more detailed report can be obtained at the NZPIF website here - Part one. Go here for Part 2 Putting things right,

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZPIF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Pleased With Strong Public Interest In The Future Of Money
Three issues papers published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua have drawn strong support for ensuring cash remains available and accepted... More>>


Electricity Authority: Final Review Maintains Transpower's Errors Led To 9 August Power Cuts The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed its final review of the 9 August 2021 power cuts which left 34,000 customers without electricity on one of the coldest nights of the year... More>>


Forest & Bird: Launches Legal Action To Protect Pūtiki Penguins
Today Forest & Bird applied to the High Court for a judicial review regarding the Department of Conservation’s approval of a Wildlife Permit, relating to kororā at Kennedy Point in Pūtiki Bay on Waiheke Island... More>>


Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 