Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Three Factors Making New Zealand’s Return To Normalcy Slower

Monday, 2 May 2022, 5:27 pm
Opinion: Kalkine

Summary

  • A range of market forces is disrupting New Zealand’s path to economic recovery.
  • Inflation has increased cost-of-living pressures in the country, making economic disparity wider among the wealthier and low-income sections.
  • The tourism industry, which is an integral part of the New Zealand economy, is yet to pick up.

Although New Zealand has fought COVID-19 better than most economies, the never-ending economic hardships seem to be acting against the country’s return to normalcy. Even as the adverse effects of the pandemic fade away, many other issues have emerged that are slowing down its economic growth. Most of these factors stem from international events, so little can be done to eliminate them.

By the end of 2021, the New Zealand economy was in a favourable position as the economic recovery took off rapidly. However, this period of stability was short-lived as soon a supply-chain crisis ensued in the global economy.

Following the Russia-Ukraine war, a range of worrying events has unfolded, which call for swift action from policymakers. In the aftermath of all these events, the economy seems farther away from its initial goal of reaching the pre-pandemic normal.

Against this backdrop, let us discuss three factors that are making the country’s return to normalcy slower:

GOOD READ: Why is NZ’s business sentiment low despite partial lift in restrictions?

  1. Cost-of-living crisis

As the world economy entered the second quarter of calendar 2022, it has become synonymous with rising inflation. New Zealand is also in the same boat as many other countries, with the nation possibly observing the harshest cost of living crisis ever. Those belonging to lower-income households have seen the worst of it, as prices of everyday items take a steep turn upward.

However, inflation is not the end of the story, as it has piled up on top of many existing problems. Declining housing affordability, COVID-related disruptions, failing infrastructure and an inadequate healthcare system are some other issues plaguing New Zealand.

While the wealthier individuals have fared substantially well even in the face of this crisis, the disparity between the rich and the weaker section is increasing. Add to that multiple interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank, and the difficulties worsen. The aggressive monetary policy tightening has put tremendous pressure on the government to solve the existing problem.

  1. Sluggish economic growth

The Russia-Ukraine war has pushed New Zealand closer to a tipping point, beyond which an economic slowdown seems imminent. As inflationary pressures add up, there is an increased possibility of a decline in consumer spending. Concerns loom that a lack of demand for goods and services could foster a slower economic growth this year, much like what was experienced during the first lockdown.

Interest rate hikes have further weakened the outlook for investment and big purchases by households. As daily expenses and mortgage payments start digging into household incomes, individuals might have to re-assess their expenditures on daily items and reduce them.

Over the last few months, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has announced unexpectedly high-interest rate rises to curb elevated inflation. The central bank has embraced rapid tightening while acknowledging signs of an economic slowdown. Additionally, rising interest rates have hit consumer and business confidence harder, fuelling fears of an economic slowdown.

  1. Slower rebound in tourism

A crucial aspect of any economy that is back to its pre-pandemic self is a rebound in international tourism. New Zealand is yet to reach this benchmark as tourism prospects still seem bleak for the nation. This is because of COVID-specific travel regulations, which were one of the toughest in the country.

The creation of an artificial bubble has secluded New Zealand from the rest of the world long enough to worry about the reopening of borders. While a delayed opening has been a surefire way to control new virus cases, it has put New Zealand at the back of the line in tourists’ destination lists.

On the other hand, the reopening of Australia has been met with a much more emphatic response. Cruise operators in New Zealand worry that the industry may not see a revival for a long time. Thus, an integral sector of the national economy seems to be in dire need of restoration.

As the year progresses, these market forces could change for the better. However, going by the current scenario, the chances of such a resurgence in economic growth seem less. With inflation being the primary issue, nothing can be accurately forecasted until unsettling international events take a backseat.

MUST READ: No silver bullets to tackle inflation, says FM Grant Robertson

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Kalkine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Science Media Centre: NZ Sea Levels May Rise Twice As Fast As Thought – Expert Reaction
Sea-level rise in our biggest urban areas may happen two to three decades earlier than expected, fresh projections suggest. Scientists from the NZ SeaRise programme have designed a new online tool that shows sea-level rise projections by location to the year 2300... More>>



Reserve Bank: Pleased With Strong Public Interest In The Future Of Money
Three issues papers published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua have drawn strong support for ensuring cash remains available and accepted... More>>


Electricity Authority: Final Review Maintains Transpower's Errors Led To 9 August Power Cuts The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed its final review of the 9 August 2021 power cuts which left 34,000 customers without electricity on one of the coldest nights of the year... More>>



KiwiRail: Peter Reidy Returning As CEO
Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says... More>>

Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 