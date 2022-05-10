Auckland Hospitality Icon, The Shakespeare, Celebrates 125th Birthday

New Zealand’s hospitality icon, The Shakespeare Hotel, Restaurant and Bar is turning 125 and will be celebrating with a birthday bash this Saturday 14 May 2022.

The ticketed event ‘Shakespeare 125’ will feature a menu created by celebrity chef Brett

McGregor (NZ’s original Masterchef) and Shakespeare’s executive chef Anthony Plug. A new brew called the “Shakesbeer” will also be launched on the day.

International violinist Hannah Fang, who has previously performed for the Crown Prince of Belgium and the Thai Royal family, and Kiwi Elvis impersonator Rupert King will be among the entertainers for the evening.

Current owners Sunny Kaushal and his family took over the business five years ago during a very tough time in The Shakespeare history.

Albert Street became a huge construction zone as the road was pulled up to build the new City Rail Link and underground train station. Business was very hard to come by, as access to the venue became difficult.

After years of roller coaster of emotions, Kaushal says Shakespeare125 will be a celebration of hope and the beginning of a new chapter for the business.

The Shakespeare brewery is New Zealand’s Oldest Microbrew pub. The Brewhouse was installed nearly four decades ago and pumps out around 1200 litres of beer per brew. The brewery has been making some stunning craft brews for nearly 40 years, longer than any brew pub in the country.

The Shakespeare was established in 1898 by Thomas Foley, who was born in the old Shakespeare Hotel owned by his parents in Wyndham Street. Foley was in the unique position of being an established publican when he built the current hotel. He had run the Star Hotel and other taverns in Auckland before dedicating himself to The Shakespeare and making sure his beliefs on how his customers should best be served were carried out.

Foley spared no expense in creating what has become an icon in central Auckland and the original building work was even delayed so more of the distinctive red bricks could be imported from Melbourne. His efforts certainly won recognition at the time.

Today, The Shakespeare remains an institution in itself, and stands proud as it celebrates its quasquicentennial birthday!

