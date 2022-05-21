Tourism Package Helps Industry Get Back To Business

Tourism Industry Aotearoa says Government funding announced in the Budget, with more support today from Tourism Minister Stuart Nash, will help the transition towards the tourism industry’s new normal.

TIA says the new $54.2 million Innovation Programme for Tourism Recovery is a forward looking initiative that will boost the work already being done to build a more sustainable tourism industry.

TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram says the industry is committed to becoming more sustainable, with 1600 businesses signed up to TIA’s Tourism Sustainability Commitment. Along with the Government’s Tourism Industry Transformation Plan, the Innovation Programme is set to turbocharge this work and TIA looks forward to being closely involved in its development.

Minister Nash also announced today that $1.55 million has been specifically allocated to support TRENZ, New Zealand’s largest international business-to-business travel and trade event. TIA manages TRENZ on behalf of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust, in partnership with Tourism New Zealand.

“TRENZ is the tourism industry’s moment to shine. This support ensures we can start planning and preparing with confidence for 2023,” Ms Ingram says. “TRENZ was an integral part of New Zealand’s tourism infrastructure prior to COVID-19, generating business and helping to directly grow the industry. Providing support for TRENZ directly enables our tourism recovery.”

Each year, TRENZ brings hundreds of international travel buyers and media delegates together to meet with New Zealand’s leading tourism operators, to build or renew relationships and negotiate business deals for the coming seasons. However, overseas buyers have been unable to attend TRENZ for the last three years due to border restrictions.

In 2021, the Government provided funding from the Regional Events Fund to TIA in support of TRENZ. The funding allowed TIA to create TRENZ Connect, the online seller-to-buyer business platform, which will support the in-person trade events. The new funding will allow New Zealand sellers to continue listing on the TRENZ Connect platform for free.

“We are also pleased to see the new investment of $2.975 million in the i-SITE network. The i-SITEs offer a warm welcome and practical support to our international visitors. This funding will ensure the network is fit for the future.”

TIA also welcomes the new Business Growth Fund for small and medium businesses, announced as part of the Budget. Tourism comprises numerous SMEs and it is likely they will be able to benefit from the new fund, Ms Ingram says.

And additional funding for the Department of Conservation is pleasing, she says.

“The public conservation estate is a vital component of both domestic and international tourism experiences. DOC’s revenue has also been affected by the closure of our borders so we are very pleased this was recognised in this year’s Budget and that DOC will be able to maintain and upgrade visitor infrastructure in addition to other activities.”

