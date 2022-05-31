Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Arthur Young, NZ’s Longest Serving Law Firm Partner, Retires

Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Today Arthur Young, a law veteran and Chapman Tripp senior partner, enters his retirement after 65 years of service to New Zealand’s legal profession.

Arthur Young is believed to be the longest-serving partner in New Zealand’s legal profession and today he steps down from the Chapman Tripp partnership.

Arthur’s legal career commenced on his admission as a solicitor in 1957. After being admitted to the bar, on 1 April 1959 he became a junior partner in Sheffield and Young – one of the founding firms of Chapman Tripp as it is today.

From his earlier years as a general practitioner, Arthur’s professional practice increasingly specialised, primarily in the direction of major property projects. These included lead roles with the Twin Towers in Shortland Street in the 1980s, the (now) ANZ Centre in the 1990s and the Vero Centre in the early 2000s.

Arthur’s commercial experience and governance skills have continued to be keenly sought by many long-standing clients. His career has included advising and representing various commercial enterprises who faced challenges in the aftermath of worldwide financial downturns.

”I have loved my life in the law, working alongside so many loyal long term clients and all of my long-enduring but supportive colleagues in the firm,” says Arthur.

Chief Executive Partner Pip England says, “Arthur has made a very significant contribution to Chapman Tripp and the legal profession throughout his career, and leaves an undeniable legacy. He is known for his sense of fun and also his relational trust with his clients, and has represented some of New Zealand’s most notable business families.”

“He will always be famous for his intellectual rigour, unfailing enthusiasm, wide experience and dedication to client service that has helped shaped Chapman Tripp into the firm it is today.

“On behalf of Chapman Tripp and all of his long-standing clients, we wish Arthur the very best as he steps down as a partner,” adds England.

 

ENDS

 

