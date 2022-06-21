Generate KiwiSaver Scheme Adds Another Award To Credentials With Consumer NZ People’s Choice Award

Generate KiwiSaver Scheme has been awarded a 2022 Consumer NZ People’s Choice Award for KiwiSaver.

The People’s Choice award is given to providers that rate above average for customer satisfaction based on surveys conducted by Consumer NZ.

Generate stood out from the crowd for investment returns in Consumer NZ’s 2022 KiwiSaver Satisfaction survey and scored highly for keeping members updated about their KiwiSaver savings.

“A satisfied member is a true measure of our success” says Kristian James, Generate’s Head of Distribution.

“I believe this award is the result of our team focus on service, and philosophy around empowering our members with smart advice.”

Generate launched in 2012 with a purpose to educate and empower Kiwi’s about KiwiSaver, to help their members achieve materially better financial outcomes at retirement. Part of Generate’s process is to talk directly with members coming on board to make sure they’re well informed about their options and ensure their KiwiSaver plan is right for their goals.

“We take huge pride in providing really great service. We are passionate about doing the basics right, answering the phone, replying quickly to enquiries, giving great advice. Too often these days you are waiting on hold for four hours just to speak to someone who can’t answer your question. We know every interaction with our customers counts.” said Henry Tongue, Generate CEO.

“More than 95% of our members joined through an adviser, and over 84% of our KiwiSaver members’ funds are invested in growth funds versus the industry average of 40%. Over time, these members will be materially better off at retirement, for talking to an adviser and getting into a growth fund.” he added.

Generate is a New Zealand owned KiwiSaver specialist with a track record of strong long-term performance through responsible investment. Their flagship Focused Growth Fund has ranked either 1st, 2nd or 3rd for 5-year performance every quarter since it was eligible in the Morningstar KiwiSaver survey’s Aggressive Growth category^. Generate funds are also ranked as ‘Mindful funds’ by the independent Mindful Money website.

Earlier this year Generate were voted as having the best service out of all KiwiSaver and Superannuation providers, winning the Reader’s Digest Quality Service Award for Superannuation. They also won the Adviser’s Choice award for KiwiSaver at the Research IP Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2021.

ABOUT CONSUMER NZ PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

The People’s Choice award is given to providers that rate above average for customer satisfaction and meet Consumer NZ’s other performance criteria. Awards are based on customer satisfaction surveys, conducted with either Consumer NZ members or a representative sample of the New Zealand population.

Disclaimer: Issuer is Generate Investment Management Ltd. A copy of the Generate KiwiSaver Scheme Product Disclosure Statement and advertising disclosures are available at www.generatekiwisaver.co.nz/pds. ^Morningstar KiwiSaver Survey Report June 2018 to March Quarter 2022. Generate Focused Growth Fund has ranked in the top three for 5 year returns in the Multi Sector Aggressive Category. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance

© Scoop Media

