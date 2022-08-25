Job Ads Increase Y/Y In All Regions - SEEK NZ's July 2022 Employment Report

STATE OF THE NATION



Job ads increased by 1% in July and are 9% higher y/y

Applications per job ad rose 5% from the month prior.

STATE OF THE REGIONS



All regions recorded a y/y increase in job ads

The most populous regions recorded a m/m increase in job ads; Auckland (+1%), Wellington (+0.3%) and Canterbury (+4%).

STATE OF THE INDUSTRIES



The industries to record the biggest m/m increase in job ads were Consulting & Strategy (+17%), Community Services and Development (+6%) and Mining Resources & Energy (+4%)

The Hospitality & Tourism industry recorded a second consecutive month of job ad decline in July, dropping 9%.



Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ, comments: “Applications per job ad are almost on par with where they were last year after a second month-on-month increase. While application levels remain low compared to pre-pandemic, they are no longer declining, and have remained relatively stable since the start of the year.

“Demand for talent outside of the urban centres had been outgrowing demand for city workers for years before the pandemic put a temporary halt on hiring. Since 2020, this trend has been amplified, with regional job ads bouncing back faster and to a greater degree than metro job ads.

“As the cost of living and doing business rises, Kiwis' discretionary income is falling, which has a flow-on effect for customer-facing industries. Demand for talents in Hospitality & Tourism and Retail & Consumer Products have both declined over the past two months after peaking in May, demonstrating the impact that these macro-factors are having on some industries."

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2208/SEEK_NZ_Employment_Report_JULY_2022.pdf



© Scoop Media

