Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Job Ads Increase Y/Y In All Regions - SEEK NZ's July 2022 Employment Report

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 9:32 am
Press Release: SEEK New Zealand

STATE OF THE NATION
 

  • Job ads increased by 1% in July and are 9% higher y/y
  • Applications per job ad rose 5% from the month prior.

STATE OF THE REGIONS
 

  • All regions recorded a y/y increase in job ads
  • The most populous regions recorded a m/m increase in job ads; Auckland (+1%), Wellington (+0.3%) and Canterbury (+4%).

STATE OF THE INDUSTRIES
 

  • The industries to record the biggest m/m increase in job ads were Consulting & Strategy (+17%), Community Services and Development (+6%) and Mining Resources & Energy (+4%)
  • The Hospitality & Tourism industry recorded a second consecutive month of job ad decline in July, dropping 9%.


Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ, comments: “Applications per job ad are almost on par with where they were last year after a second month-on-month increase. While application levels remain low compared to pre-pandemic, they are no longer declining, and have remained relatively stable since the start of the year.

“Demand for talent outside of the urban centres had been outgrowing demand for city workers for years before the pandemic put a temporary halt on hiring. Since 2020, this trend has been amplified, with regional job ads bouncing back faster and to a greater degree than metro job ads.

“As the cost of living and doing business rises, Kiwis' discretionary income is falling, which has a flow-on effect for customer-facing industries. Demand for talents in Hospitality & Tourism and Retail & Consumer Products have both declined over the past two months after peaking in May, demonstrating the impact that these macro-factors are having on some industries."

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2208/SEEK_NZ_Employment_Report_JULY_2022.pdf
 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SEEK New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Feedback Sought On Policy For Branches Of Overseas Banks
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is inviting feedback on the second and final consultation on the review of its policy for branches of overseas banks... More>>


EPA: GMO Blood Cancer Therapy Gains Approval
The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved the import for release of a blood cancer immunotherapy that uses genetically modified cells from patients to target their own cancer... More>>




Hospitality NZ: Changes To Working Holiday And Visa Rules Will Boost Hospitality
Hospitality New Zealand welcomes moves to allow additional workers to enter the country to work in sectors affected by international labour shortages... More>>



EMA: Workplace Wellbeing Survey Finds One In Four May Change Jobs In Next 12 Months
More Kiwis are experiencing increased workplace pressures, which has had an impact on their physical (91%), psychological (87%) and emotional (87%) wellbeing at least once over the past three months... More>>


Freightways: Result Coincides With Major Trans-Tasman Transaction
Freightways has today announced its annual result, reporting profits of $70.2 million for the FY22 year as well as a A$160 million transaction with Allied Express, one of Australia’s largest independently owned courier and express freight providers... More>>


Electricity Authority: Imposes Interim Restrictions On Very Large Electricity Contracts
Consumers of electricity will be protected from potentially paying more than they should due to the impact of very large electricity contracts on wholesale prices, under urgent changes announced today by the Electricity Authority... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 