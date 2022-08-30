Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ambit Raises $1M To Accelerate Australian Growth

Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 11:04 am
Press Release: Ambit

Auckland, 30th August 2022 - Ambit, the conversational artificial intelligence platform, has raised NZ$1M to accelerate expansion into Australia where it is targeting new clients in the retail, utilities and financial services sectors.

The capital raise attracted new investors including Quidnet Ventures, a New Zealand deep tech VC founded by Mark Bregman, PhD, a former CTO of global firms NetApp, Symantec and Veritas Software. Satish Gupta, a former Vice President at Lenovo and IBM, and now a partner at Quidnet Ventures, has also invested in his personal capacity.

Tim Warren, co-founder and CEO at Ambit, says, “Conversational AI adoption among Australian eCommerce, utilities and financial services brands is being driven by consumer demand for 24/7 online support, just as businesses face staff shortages in contact centres and rising shareholder expectations to manage costs.”

Ambit’s AI-powered conversational platform is the brain behind human-like conversations delivered by chat bots, digital employees and more. Its world leading natural language technology enables customer service teams to engage with any enquiries - all day, every day. Built to be infinitely scalable Ambit integrates with major global players and can process unlimited conversations. The company is already providing automated customer service at scale for Australian clients including ASX-listed Laybuy (ASX: LBY), Glassons (with 35 stores in Australia) and ComExposium.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ambit on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


AA: Insurance Reports Car Thefts Increased By 36.5% Nationally, Encourages Car Owners To Be Vigilant
AA Insurance, one of New Zealand’s largest motor vehicle insurers has today released data showing motor vehicle theft and attempted theft has increased by more than a third (36.5%) nationally and by 43% in Auckland... More>>



Science Media Centre: A “Pervasive And Ongoing Invasion” Of Radiata Pine – Expert Reaction
New research says invasive radiata pine is spread more widely across NZ than was previously appreciated, with modelling showing that up to 76% of the country’s land is climatically capable of supporting populations of the trees... More>>

NZDF: RNZAF Delivers More Equipment As Kiribati Battles Drought
A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules has delivered additional freight to Kiribati to assist its response to the extreme drought the country is facing. The flight, which departed RNZAF Base Auckland on Thursday... More>>

FMA: Directs Kalkine To Stop Making Outgoing Sales Calls To New Zealanders After Misleading Marketing Conduct
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Kalkine New Zealand Limited to stop making outgoing sales calls to people in New Zealand following concerns about the entity’s misleading marketing conduct... More>>



Statistics: Employment Indicators: July 2022
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the July 2022 month (compared with the June 2022 month) were... More>>



Ethiopia: Massive Fuel Theft Puts WFP Operations In Tigray At Risk
The robbery of over half a million tonnes of fuel from the World Food Programme (WFP) in Ethiopia’s Tigray region will make it impossible to continue operations that support millions of hungry people, the UN agency said on Thursday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 