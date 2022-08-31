Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Booming NZ Solar Energy Industry Has Its Moment In The Sun

Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Sustainable Energy Association

Over 550 attended last week's SEANZ (Sustainable Energy Association NZ) 2022 Conference | Tomorrow's Energy Today - a vast increase on previous years, reflecting the industry’s growth and enthusiasm from members and non-members alike for the opportunity to network and recognise successes of those leading the drive toward a resilient and 100% renewable energy system.

The biggest and best yet, in association with TASPAC Energy, SEANZ 2022 featured a two day programme that filled Auckland's Grand Millennium Hotel on August 25 - 26, encompassing retail level experience and new programmes for solar and consumers, an introduction to the Flex Forum, innovative case studies and a look into funding options using collaboration as a solution to drive innovation for end commercial and industrial markets.

The highlight of the event was the 2022 SEANZ Fronius Energy Awards, announced at the industry dinner, this year’s theme of innovation recognising a range of innovative projects and technologies in the sustainable energy space.

SEANZ Chairman Brendan Winitana says “every year the SEANZ awards attracts a multitude of submissions, what challenges SEANZ is selecting category winners. The categories are designed to enable greater representation across the industry with distributed energy resources and in 2022 the range in each category is astounding in terms of quality and outcomes. What it does prove is the ongoing commitment of those in the SEANZ group to lift the game, provide innovative solutions to challenges and maintain a benchmark standard set several years back by previous winners.”

This year's winners included one of the largest Virtual Power Plants in Australasia which is providing services to Transpower and local lines companies, as well as a solar training academy that works with schools, MSD, iwi and other under-represented groups to find students who undertake a four-week long solar installation training program.

SEANZ Fronius Award Winners 2022: learn more for each project here

1. Ara Ake Award for Innovation: Ara Ake - SEANZ Innovation Award Partner

Winner: solarZero for The solarZero VPP

2. Best Community Project

Winner: Lightforce for the Lightforce Academy
Runner-up: Tū Mai Rā for virtual solar power network across Te Orewai Hapū Marae in Pipiwai, Whangarei

3. Best Environmental Impact

Winner: Sunergy for the installation of solar systems at Oaklands Milk/Raine Farm, Nelson
Runner-up: solarZero for reduced carbon emissions

4. Best Grid Connected Renewable System

Winner: Sunergise for Kings Plant Barn
Runner-up: Vector Powersmart

5. Best Small Business

Winner: Tū Mai Rā 
Runner-up: Ecoefficient Solutions

6. Best Large Business

Winner: Vector Powersmart
Runner-up: Sunergise

Congratulations to everyone!

