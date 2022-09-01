Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Free Support Worker Training Helps Boosts Home & Community Workforce By 700

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 10:13 am
Press Release: MySkill

Over 700 new staff have now joined New Zealand’s health care workforce thanks to a free online training course offered by community health training provider, MySkill.

Managing Director of New Zealand Health Group, Josephine Gagan said the free training course was introduced by MySkill [a company owned by New Zealand Health Group] to open up opportunities for new people to join the healthcare sector and reduce the significant sector-wide workforce gap.

“This free online Community Health training course has been designed to be relevant, easy, and flexible. It recognises the importance of enabling people to gain the requisite, valuable skills to become a support worker in ways that work for them,” said Ms Gagan.

She adds “Investing in building and developing our home and community workforce is critical. With a 20 – 25% vacancy rate across all our providers, we have an acute need to attract more healthcare workers who have the passion and skills to support our vulnerable people living at home.

“It’s fantastic that 700 people have already completed this training course and are now successfully working with our clients and helping them live well in their own homes.

“The course includes NZQA Unit Standards so it’s also a great stepping-stone into ongoing training that can lead to more specialist roles within the healthcare sector, including nursing.

“We know offering training that can lead to a career pathway is really important. Especially with the increasing demand for in-home support to assist with our ageing population and the delivery of more heath care services in the community,” said Ms Gagan.

After moving to New Zealand, Molly Ndondo used the free MySkill training to realise her dream to work in health care and is now a support worker in Christchurch.

“I am glad I made that choice, because of the knowledge and skills I acquired through studying Level 2, I am now more culturally competent and can carry out my job with ease. I’ve already started pursuing Level 3 and I am not planning to stop there. I'll keep improving my skills so that I can have in-depth knowledge and be able to help/support different kinds of people with different circumstances effectively.”

Earlier this year, Fiona Broughton decided to rejoin the workforce after taking a break. To help her prepare she enrolled with MySkill and has just completed the free NZ Certificate in Health and Wellbeing Level 2 training.

“I found the MySkill online learning and assessments excellent. The staff were amazing and really helpful. Fiona now works for HealthCare NZ as a Support Worker in Rotorua, providing in home assistance to people in need. “I love meeting and assisting different clients, it is a rewarding job.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MySkill on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Utilities Disputes: Consumer Contacts On The Increase
Tautohetohe Whaipainga (UDL) latest annual report shows that consumer demand for UDL’s services continues to increase. UDL is a free and independent dispute resolution service resolving consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband... More>>

AA: Insurance Reports Car Thefts Increased By 36.5% Nationally, Encourages Car Owners To Be Vigilant
AA Insurance, one of New Zealand’s largest motor vehicle insurers has today released data showing motor vehicle theft and attempted theft has increased by more than a third (36.5%) nationally and by 43% in Auckland... More>>



Science Media Centre: A “Pervasive And Ongoing Invasion” Of Radiata Pine – Expert Reaction
New research says invasive radiata pine is spread more widely across NZ than was previously appreciated, with modelling showing that up to 76% of the country’s land is climatically capable of supporting populations of the trees... More>>



ASB: Inflation, Housing And A Tight Labour Market Set To Continue Putting The Screws On The New Zealand Economy
New Zealanders are set to face a tough year as the continued pressures of inflation, housing and a tight labour market combine, according to the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast. Growth is set to be quite weak, with the economy potentially flirting with recession... More>>

FMA: Directs Kalkine To Stop Making Outgoing Sales Calls To New Zealanders After Misleading Marketing Conduct
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Kalkine New Zealand Limited to stop making outgoing sales calls to people in New Zealand following concerns about the entity’s misleading marketing conduct... More>>



Statistics: Employment Indicators: July 2022
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the July 2022 month (compared with the June 2022 month) were... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 