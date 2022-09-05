Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fly The Flag For Suicide Prevention

Monday, 5 September 2022, 10:14 am
Press Release: MATES in Construction

This week you are likely to see a flag flying over a construction site near you. Over 1000 flags will be flying on sites across Aotearoa New Zealand as the industry comes together for its third year of Fly the Flag. Driven by the charity MATES in Construction this is a call for the industry workforce to stand side by side as they remember those lost to suicide and take the time to check in with each other, especially when they can see a mate is doing it tough.

MATES Fly the Flag leads up to World Suicide Prevention Day observed annually on 10 September. The day is promoted by the International Association for Suicide Prevention and endorsed by the World Health Organisation and represents a global commitment to focus attention on suicide prevention.

The theme for World Suicide Prevention Day this year is “Creating hope through action,” reflecting the need for collective, action to address this urgent public health issue. All of us, whether we are family members, friends, employers, co-workers, community members, educators, religious leaders, healthcare professionals, politicians, and governments, can take action to prevent suicide.

The work of MATES in Construction is to build this collective action into the construction workforce. The workplace offers a major opportunity to build the capability of its people and MATES has been offering this community development model across New Zealand work sites since 2019. MATES is backed by over 150 industry partners, who enable the programme to be offered free to workers right across the country.

“We Fly the Flag each year to raise awareness of the extent of the problem in our industry here in New Zealand. On average, one construction worker takes their own life every week. Our industry is vibrant, exciting, and integral to the New Zealand economy, but it can also be a challenging industry to work in. With long hours, transient working conditions, job insecurities and masculine stoic beliefs this can all impact on our people’s mental health and wellbeing. Coming together to Fly the Flag as part of this global movement shows our industry knows we all need to work collectively, to not only start the conversations about mental health and suicide prevention, but also to know what to do if a mate is struggling”. – MATES CEO, Victoria McArthur

The pressures felt by our industry have been further amplified by COVID-19. Three years after the pandemic’s onset, more than half of those surveyed across our workforce reported that their mental health had gotten worse.

This year, we are also encouraging industry to take part in ‘Take 10 at 10’ – an initiative where sites and construction organisations across Aotearoa will be putting down their tools, whether it’s a hammer a drill or a pen at 10am on Friday 9th September and taking 10 minutes to have a korero about their mental health and wellbeing. This campaign supports MATES call to take collective action against the number we lose to suicide and grow STRONGER TOGETHER as an industry where mates help their mates. Other events across the country including lighting up the Sky Tower red on Friday 9th of September, shining across Tamaki Makaurau to join the collective.

The last three years have seen over 34,545 workers upskilled in suicide prevention awareness, and an incredible 1906 Connectors and 186 ASIST volunteers are also now integrated into our workplaces, keeping their mates safe and connecting them to help.

If you or someone you know in the industry is struggling or needs help, call 0800 111 315

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MATES in Construction on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




NIWA: NZ's Warmest And Wettest Winter On Record
NIWA’s climate scientists can now confirm what you may have suspected. After carefully poring through more than a century’s worth of data, it has been officially determined that winter 2022 was Aotearoa New Zealand’s warmest and wettest on record... More>>



Brewers Association: Beer Consumption Returning To Pre-pandemic Levels But Profitability Gains Likely Lost
“Just released Statistics New Zealand figures show that overall beer consumption has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The data for the first six months of 2022 shows overall beer available for consumption in New Zealand has rebounded... More>>

Utilities Disputes: Consumer Contacts On The Increase
Tautohetohe Whaipainga (UDL) latest annual report shows that consumer demand for UDL’s services continues to increase. UDL is a free and independent dispute resolution service resolving consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband... More>>

Statistics: International Trade: June 2022 Quarter
Total exports of goods and services for the June 2022 quarter were $23.3 billion, up from $21.1 billion in the June 2021 quarter... More>>

ASB: Inflation, Housing And A Tight Labour Market Set To Continue Putting The Screws On The New Zealand Economy
New Zealanders are set to face a tough year as the continued pressures of inflation, housing and a tight labour market combine, according to the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast. Growth is set to be quite weak, with the economy potentially flirting with recession... More>>

FMA: Directs Kalkine To Stop Making Outgoing Sales Calls To New Zealanders After Misleading Marketing Conduct
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has directed Kalkine New Zealand Limited to stop making outgoing sales calls to people in New Zealand following concerns about the entity’s misleading marketing conduct... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 