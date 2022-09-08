Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RNZSPCA Welcomes New CEO

Thursday, 8 September 2022, 11:50 am
Press Release: SPCA

SPCA is delighted to announce the appointment of Gabby Clezy as CEO, effective Monday 5 September 2022.

The appointment marks the first incoming CEO since the charity's national amalgamation in 2017, and the first appointment in the role in over seven years.

Ms Clezy joins SPCA from Haumaru Housing LP, where she was the inaugural Chief Executive at The Selwyn Foundation Charitable Trust and Auckland Council, managing 1446 rental units in villages across greater Auckland.

SPCA Chairman David Broderick said Ms Clezy was a standout candidate during an extensive and competitive selection process.

"Gabby brings invaluable leadership experience from the Community sector," says Mr Broderick. "There is no doubt her many insights will benefit the organisation and ultimately, animal welfare in Aotearoa."


Ms Clezy joins at a pivotal time for the charity, which has just announced a two-year desexing campaign to desex more than 30,000 animals in order to combat the overpopulation of companion animals in New Zealand. 
 

"This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for SPCA and the Board is looking forward to working with Gabby to ensure SPCA continues to deliver on its remit to help sick, injured, vulnerable and abused animals,” continues Mr Broderick.

Commenting on the appointment, Ms Clezy said she was excited to be taking on the role.

“Animals have been a big part of my life since I was a child and I’m delighted to join SPCA in its 150th year of service in New Zealand,” says Ms Clezy.

“SPCA holds a special place as one of the country’s most recognised charities. It is also very unique in that it’s the only charitable body with law enforcement capabilities. I look forward to working with our people, stakeholders and the public to ensure we're pushing for 
the best possible animal welfare outcomes. I hope to build on an incredible legacy to help make sure SPCA is still here serving the animals in 150 years’ time.”

Ms Clezy is based in central Auckland where she lives with her family and dog, Parker.

SPCA will officially farewell departing CEO, Andrea Midgen, on 30 September. Andrea held the position of national CEO for five years, having previously been Auckland's SPCA for two years, before the organisation united under national leadership and direction in 2017.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SPCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Xero: Late Payments Cost Kiwi Small Businesses $456 Million Per Year
Xero, the global small business platform, today released new data revealing the average Kiwi small business gets paid 6.3 days late, costing the small business economy $456 million annually... More>>



Consumer NZ: Slip, Slop – Slap On The Wrist
Australian skincare company Ego Pharmaceuticals has pleaded guilty to two charges under the Fair Trading Act (FTA), for making unsubstantiated claims on two sunscreens... More>>

MIA: August New Vehicle Registrations Strongest On Record As Back Orders Get Filled
The Motor Industry Association’s David Crawford says that 14,690 registrations of new vehicles for the month of August is the strongest month of August on record, largely due to shipments arriving allowing back orders to be filled... More>>

Reserve Bank: It’s The OCR That Matters For Inflation Targeting
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is well placed to manage the wind-down of additional monetary policy (AMP) tools, Assistant Governor Karen Silk says in a speech today to the KangaNews New Zealand Debt Capital Markets Summit 2022... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gases Down In Most Regions In 2021 Compared With Pre-COVID 2019
Greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 10 out of 16 regions between 2019 and 2021, with Taranaki showing the biggest drop in emissions during this period, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Statistics: International Trade: June 2022 Quarter
Total exports of goods and services for the June 2022 quarter were $23.3 billion, up from $21.1 billion in the June 2021 quarter... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 