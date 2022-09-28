Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EPA Puts Spotlight On Waterway Weedkillers

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is taking another look at the use of some chemicals in aquatic herbicides, following significant new information on their effects.

It has established grounds to reassess the following chemicals:

  • diquat dibromide
  • metsulfuron-methyl
  • haloxyfop-R-methyl
  • imazapyr isopropylamine
  • triclopyr triethylamine

The EPA’s General Manager for Hazardous Substances and New Organisms, Dr Chris Hill, says, "The information we now have on the effects of these chemicals when used in aquatic herbicides was not available when we last reassessed them in 2013. Since then, the European Union has banned the use of diquat based on concerns about the effects of exposure to people and birds.

"We also believe there is some inconsistency across aquatic herbicide approvals in Aotearoa New Zealand that needs to be addressed," he said.

"Now that the EPA has established grounds for reassessment, the next step will be to open a public call for information to find out who is using aquatic herbicides containing these chemicals, and where.

"We will then analyse the responses and prepare a reassessment application, which we anticipate will be open for public submissions next year."

Read the decision on grounds for reassessment (PDF, 145 KB)

Find out about the process for reassessing hazardous substances

Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
