Tourism NZ 2022 Business Events Awards

NZGSTA congratulated for winning an international conference for NZ

The New Zealand Grain & Seed Trade Association, the body that advocates on behalf of the sector, was recognised at the Tourism New Zealand Business Events National Awards.

Held in Wellington earlier this week, the Association received the award for winning the hosting rights for an international conference for New Zealand - the Asian Seed Congress 2023.

Association General Manager Thomas Chin said he was absolutely delighted to accept the award and the success was only possible with the kind assistance provided by a number of different parties including member companies, ChristchurchNZ, Tourism NZ and NZ Trade & Enterprise.

“A Congress organising committee has been formed and we now look forward to pulling together an exciting program with our partners for around 1,000 overseas delegates expected from across the Asia Pacific region.

“Playing host of the Congress will be a tremendous opportunity to raise New Zealand’s international profile, showcase the New Zealand seed industry and generate opportunities for new trade and investment.

“Seed production spans pastoral and forage, cereals and pulses and a range of vegetable crops.

“New Zealand are world leaders in seed production supplying 60% of the world’s radish seed, 50% of white clover seed and 40% of global carrot seed. We are also producers of high value specialist vegetable seed such as spinach, beetroot, peas, cauliflower, cabbage, chard seed and more. The majority are productions destined for Asia”, Chin added.

The Asia Seed Congress will be held at the Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre in November 2023.

