Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Celebrating A Decade Of Innovation

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 10:42 am
Press Release: Company-X

Company-X co-founder and director Jeremy Hughes was invited to a national conference to present technical tips on helping the transport sector make more evidence-based decisions.

Hughes will share insights into the sector’s seven-year Asset Management Data Standard (AMDS) migration project at the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia (IPWEA) Conference on Wednesday, October 6.

Company-X is helping Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, city and district councils prepare for migrating roading data from Road Asset and Maintenance Management (RAMM) for AMDS implementation, contributing to more evidence-based decision making throughout the country.

Hughes, and Company-X business analyst Nigel Lynton, has been deeply involved with the development of the standard as well as preparing for and validating its practical implementation across Road Controlling Authorities, and maintenance contractors.

Using deep knowledge of RAMM and decades of experience in the transport sector, Company-X on behalf of Waka Kotahi, has developed a toolset to help with the migration to the new standard.

Hughes, with Road Efficiency Group (REG) sector excellence workgroup chair Roger Brady, also delivered the closing keynote at the Roading Infrastructure Management Support (RIMS) Forum on July 29.

A decade of innovation

REG marked a decade of innovation at the IPWEA conference today by announcing its rebranding to Te Ringa Maimoa Transport Excellence Partnership.

REG Insights, the world’s first national roading quality assurance web portal, will become Transport Insights.

Transport Insights was designed and built by Te Ringa Maimoa in partnership with software specialist Company-X.

Transport Insights consolidates roading, financial and statistical data to give Waka Kotahi, city, and district councils the ability to interrogate data quality and measure performance trends on a national framework.

The project took the entire roading sector on a journey and significantly moved it forward in evidence-based decision making.

“This is one of our most rewarding projects,” Hughes said.

“It feels fantastic to be involved in designing and building information systems that have helped change a whole sector.”

“The New Zealand transport sector, more than any other, is full of supportive and enthusiastic people. REG, now Te Ringa Maimoa, brings these highly passionate people together. We do our best work when we have great people to work with.

“Te Ringa Maimoa brings a team of people together dedicated to continuous improvement and change management helping to move the whole industry forward with well thought out systems contributing to a world first.”

About Company-X

Company-X offers world-leading software savvy delivered with a can-do attitude.

Founded in 2012 by software specialists David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes, Company-X immediately won contracts with New Zealand government departments and a US multinational.

The team has grown to more than 50 New Zealand-based software specialists, with only the best and brightest passing the Company-X interview and assessment process.

The Company-X team prides itself on experience in a wide range of technologies and languages and loves challenging problems.

Company-X ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific, a list of the fastest-growing technology companies in the Asia Pacific region, in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Company-X has won many awards:

  • Company-X won the Best Professional Service Innovation Award in the Hamilton Central Business Association Central Business District Awards 2021
  • Company-X software quality assurance tester Jes Elliott won the Reseller News Women in ICT 2021 Rising Star Award.
  • The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 for state-of-the-art software that turns text into human-like audio files at a fraction of the cost of booking a voice artist, recording studio and sound engineer.
  • The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019 for a hands-free auditing application developed for AsureQuality.
  • The Service Excellence and Global Operator awards at the Westpac Waikato Business Awards in 2018.
  • The Services Exporter of the Year category at the Air New Zealand Cargo ExportNZ Awards 2017.
  • The Homegrown Innovators Independent Software Vendors Award at the Reseller News ICT Industry Awards 2017.
  • The Roading Asset Management Innovation Award at the Road Infrastructure Management Forum in 2017 for the One Network Road Classification Performance Measures Reporting Tool built for the New Zealand transport sector.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Company-X on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


RBNZ Survey: 75% Of Experts Expect The Cash Rate To Peak Between 4% And 4.5%
As soaring inflation and the cost of living continue to put pressure on household budgets, homeowners should brace for even more, according to a new Finder poll. .. More>>

KiwiRail: Steady Progress In Challenging Times
KiwiRail has recorded an operating surplus of $133.9m for the year ending 30 June 2022. “This is a creditable result given the difficult conditions in FY22... More>>




Xero: Kiwi Small Business Sales, Jobs Up In August 2022
Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Xero Small Business Index for August 2022, revealing green shoots in Aotearoa’s small business community after subdued sales through winter... More>>


Trend Analysis: Government Erroneous Interventions Into Banking Law
The government announced in March that it was “making practical amendments” to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA)... More>>


BNZ: Completes Sale Of BNZ Life
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has completed the sale of NAB Group’s New Zealand life insurance business, BNZ Life, to Partners Life, settling the transaction today... More>>

FMA: MBIE Releases Consultations On Regulations And Fees For Conduct Of Financial Institutions Regime
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko notes two consultations by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on incentives regulations and proposed licensing fees... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 