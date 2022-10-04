Celebrating A Decade Of Innovation

Company-X co-founder and director Jeremy Hughes was invited to a national conference to present technical tips on helping the transport sector make more evidence-based decisions.

Hughes will share insights into the sector’s seven-year Asset Management Data Standard (AMDS) migration project at the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia (IPWEA) Conference on Wednesday, October 6.

Company-X is helping Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, city and district councils prepare for migrating roading data from Road Asset and Maintenance Management (RAMM) for AMDS implementation, contributing to more evidence-based decision making throughout the country.

Hughes, and Company-X business analyst Nigel Lynton, has been deeply involved with the development of the standard as well as preparing for and validating its practical implementation across Road Controlling Authorities, and maintenance contractors.

Using deep knowledge of RAMM and decades of experience in the transport sector, Company-X on behalf of Waka Kotahi, has developed a toolset to help with the migration to the new standard.

Hughes, with Road Efficiency Group (REG) sector excellence workgroup chair Roger Brady, also delivered the closing keynote at the Roading Infrastructure Management Support (RIMS) Forum on July 29.

A decade of innovation

REG marked a decade of innovation at the IPWEA conference today by announcing its rebranding to Te Ringa Maimoa Transport Excellence Partnership.

REG Insights, the world’s first national roading quality assurance web portal, will become Transport Insights.

Transport Insights was designed and built by Te Ringa Maimoa in partnership with software specialist Company-X.

Transport Insights consolidates roading, financial and statistical data to give Waka Kotahi, city, and district councils the ability to interrogate data quality and measure performance trends on a national framework.

The project took the entire roading sector on a journey and significantly moved it forward in evidence-based decision making.

“This is one of our most rewarding projects,” Hughes said.

“It feels fantastic to be involved in designing and building information systems that have helped change a whole sector.”

“The New Zealand transport sector, more than any other, is full of supportive and enthusiastic people. REG, now Te Ringa Maimoa, brings these highly passionate people together. We do our best work when we have great people to work with.

“Te Ringa Maimoa brings a team of people together dedicated to continuous improvement and change management helping to move the whole industry forward with well thought out systems contributing to a world first.”

About Company-X

Company-X offers world-leading software savvy delivered with a can-do attitude.

Founded in 2012 by software specialists David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes, Company-X immediately won contracts with New Zealand government departments and a US multinational.

The team has grown to more than 50 New Zealand-based software specialists, with only the best and brightest passing the Company-X interview and assessment process.

The Company-X team prides itself on experience in a wide range of technologies and languages and loves challenging problems.

Company-X ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific, a list of the fastest-growing technology companies in the Asia Pacific region, in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Company-X has won many awards:

Company-X won the Best Professional Service Innovation Award in the Hamilton Central Business Association Central Business District Awards 2021

Company-X software quality assurance tester Jes Elliott won the Reseller News Women in ICT 2021 Rising Star Award.

The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 for state-of-the-art software that turns text into human-like audio files at a fraction of the cost of booking a voice artist, recording studio and sound engineer.

The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019 for a hands-free auditing application developed for AsureQuality.

The Service Excellence and Global Operator awards at the Westpac Waikato Business Awards in 2018.

The Services Exporter of the Year category at the Air New Zealand Cargo ExportNZ Awards 2017.

The Homegrown Innovators Independent Software Vendors Award at the Reseller News ICT Industry Awards 2017.

The Roading Asset Management Innovation Award at the Road Infrastructure Management Forum in 2017 for the One Network Road Classification Performance Measures Reporting Tool built for the New Zealand transport sector.

© Scoop Media

