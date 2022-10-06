Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwibank Delivers Strong Progress In 2022 Sustainability Report

Thursday, 6 October 2022, 10:38 am
Press Release: Kiwibank

Kiwibank today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, which demonstrates the progress the New Zealand-owned bank has made over the past year against its purpose and sustainability goals.


Kiwibank Chief Executive Steve Jurkovich said being a purpose-led, B Corp certified bank means keeping the aspiration to positively impact Kiwi, Aotearoa and the New Zealand economy at the forefront of all decision making.


“The actions we’ve taken across key areas of focus including financial education and sustainable finance has made for a very busy year but that’s all part of strengthening our commitment to be the bank that balances performance and purpose.”


Key highlights of the report include:


Supporting New Zealanders to take action to secure their financial future by:

  • Launching Co-own, an alternative option to traditional home ownership where friends and family can team up to get on the property ladder sooner.
  • Supporting Māori housing aspirations by making it easier for customers to access a Kāinga Whenua Loan Scheme.
  • Supporting 452 customers to avoid over $6.7 million in spend on gambling with its voluntary gambling block.
  • Through a partnership with Banqer, enabling 55,401 school children to have access to quality financial education.

Delivering sustainable finance to improve Kiwi businesses by:

  • Establishing a sustainable finance team to bring sustainable finance offerings to customers - rewarding innovative sustainable action in our financing deals with businesses.
  • Partnering with Cogo to make sustainability accessible to small and medium business customers.

Operating as a purpose-led business by:

  • Reducing carbon emissions by 22%.
  • First bank in Aotearoa to use cards made from recycled plastic.
  • Building an unbeatable culture by having a flexible working environment, quarterly wellbeing days, and extended supported leave – a simpler more flexible option that encompasses traditional sick leave, compassionate leave and domestic leave.

Understanding our impact

Mr Jurkovich said when it came to climate action the bank had a clear goal to reduce its impacts.


“To help us meet our climate action target of reducing our travel emissions by 20% by 2025, we took steps to allocate carbon budgets for travel for each executive member’s team. Kiwibank is prioritising travelling for the right reasons and using technology resources as much as possible while also working to convert 100% of our fleet to electric vehicles.


“It’s important to keep lifting our game and to do that we have to understand all the ways we can reduce our carbon footprint. Our goal in 2025 is to reduce carbon emissions by 40% and be carbon neutral. Being mindful of things such as air travel is something that everyone across Kiwibank can do to help reach our goal.


“We know more New Zealanders want to partner with a bank that is modern, progressive and purpose led. We’re incredibly proud of our mahi over the past 12 months and look forward to having even more impact for our people, our community and Aotearoa in the year ahead.” Mr Jurkovich concluded.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kiwibank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Continued Monetary Tightening
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.5 percent from 3.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue... More>>




Tiwai Smelter: New Agreement With Mana Whenua Marks A Positive Step Towards A Future
An agreement has been reached by Murihiku Rūnaka and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu with the New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Limited (NZAS) and Rio Tinto Aluminum Limited to work together on restoring the whenua... More>>



RBNZ Survey: 75% Of Experts Expect The Cash Rate To Peak Between 4% And 4.5%
As soaring inflation and the cost of living continue to put pressure on household budgets, homeowners should brace for even more, according to a new Finder poll. .. More>>



Commerce Commission: Warns The Better Packaging Co For Attempted Customer Allocation
The Commerce Commission has issued warnings to The Better Packaging Co Limited (Better Packaging) and one of its directors, Rebecca Percasky, following an investigation into an attempted customer allocation agreement... More>>


AMI Insurance: Young Drivers Most At Risk: Claims Data
Under 25-year-olds are our most at-risk drivers, AMI insurance claims data reveals. Stark statistics from AMI Insurance show that drivers under the age of 25 are 26% more likely to have an accident, when compared to all other drivers... More>>

Trend Analysis: Government Erroneous Interventions Into Banking Law
The government announced in March that it was “making practical amendments” to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA)... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 