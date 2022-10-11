Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lincoln University Staff To Strike On Thursday

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

Te Whare Wānaka O Aoraki | Lincoln University staff will strike for half a day on Thursday as Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union’s campaign for a real pay rise in the university sector rolls on.

Kaiwhakahaere | Organiser Thad Hadaway says “salaries at Lincoln are amongst the lowest in the Aotearoa university sector. As a result, our members are acutely aware of the rapidly rising cost of living and particularly keen to speak out and participate in further action in this national campaign.”

At a recent all staff briefing, when questioned about the possibility of an 8% pay increase, Vice Chancellor Grant Edwards said he believes “it's a total package of what we offer here at Lincoln University which includes salary but it also includes the other key aspects of working in a wonderful environment with great colleagues, working in a place where we are establishing outstanding research, education, and service careers…”

Thad Hadaway says “While Lincoln is scenic place to work, such pastoral landscapes don't assist in making ends meet when the cost of living is so high.”

TEU members will gather at the Viewing Gallery in the Rec Centre for a rally at 1pm on Thursday 13 October and strike until 5pm.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Tertiary Education Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


STATE Insurance: Damaged And Lost Phones Cost New Zealanders $13.5 Million Every Year
Damaged and lost mobile phones cost New Zealanders an average of $13.5 million every year, State Insurance can reveal. The figure is based on the 35,899 contents insurance claims State received for mobile phones over the past two and half years... More>>

Retail NZ: Minor Improvements In Retail Outlook But Inflationary Pressures Remain
The latest Retail Radar report from Retail NZ shows that inflationary pressures will continue with a further 5 percent increase expected in prices in the next three months, with the influences behind price increases measured for the first time... More>>


Geoscience Society: New Web Site Promotes Protection Of New Zealand’s Amazing Natural Features
A new website aimed at assisting local and regional councils identify and protect our irreplaceable geoheritage, has been launched this week by the Geoscience Society of New Zealand... More>>


Statistics: Retail Card Spending Up In September
Retail card spending rose 1.4 percent in September 2022, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today. Spending rose across a majority of retail industries... More>>


BusinessNZ: Wage Pressure Feeds Inflation
Increasing the wage thresholds for international skills and talent is unnecessary and will feed inflation, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope. "In the current environment of extreme skill shortages, high inflation... More>>


Straterra: Tinkering With ETS Settings Could Spell Disaster
Tinkering with price settings in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) will create major uncertainties and cost increases for Kiwi households and businesses, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 