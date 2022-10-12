Hotel Delegates Gather In Auckland Today For New Zealand’s Leading Accommodation Industry Conference

More than 450 hotel and tourism industry delegates from throughout New Zealand and the Asia-Pacific are gathering in Auckland today with the sector’s rebound and challenges post-COVID top of the agenda.

The Asia-Pacific Hotel Industry Conference and Exhibition (AHICE) is staging its first New Zealand event (October 12-13, 2022) as the industry continues its recovery following the opening of international borders.

Named the Aotearoa Hotel Industry Conference and Exhibition (AHICE), the event features prominent local and international speakers including an address by National Party Leader and former Air New Zealand CEO, Christopher Luxon.

The conference, brought to New Zealand through a partnership with Hotel Council Aotearoa (HCA) and AHICE, is an opportunity for hotel owners, operators and industry specialists to share valuable insights into how different markets around the world are approaching the rebound.

“New Zealand’s hotel performance continues to improve but lags behind many other Asia Pacific destinations due to our longer periods with border restrictions. A key challenge facing hotels here continues to be a severe labour shortage,” said James Doolan, HCA’s Strategic Director.

“While a recovery is underway and international visitors are returning, Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) is well below the levels needed to absorb increased costs and new rooms supply.

“Hotels are having to rebuild workforce in an environment where there is very low unemployment in New Zealand alongside a global race for tourism & hospitality talent. Inflation and cost-of-living increases are also having a major impact on operations.

“With 55% of accommodation sector revenues from overseas travellers pre-Covid, airline capacity and the right immigration settings, to help attract much needed hotel staff in our low-population tourist destinations, are key if the New Zealand hotel sector’s recovery is to keep up momentum,” he said.

AHICE 2022 - KEY DETAILS

Event: Aotearoa Hotel Industry Conference and Exhibition (AHICE)

Dates: October 12-13, 2022

Location: Pullman Auckland Hotel & Apartment

More info: www.ahice.co.nz

About HCA: Hotel Council Aotearoa advocates on behalf of New Zealand’s 350 hotels, comprising approximately 32,000 guest rooms in total. Our paid-up membership is 140 of the largest of those hotels, with 15,600 guest rooms and an estimated replacement value in excess of $7 billion. We were formed in late 2020.

About AHICE: The Asia-Pacific Hotel Industry Conference and Exhibition (AHICE) is the leading accommodation industry event in the region for owners, operators, advisors and suppliers. It has been held in Australia for the past 13 years and annually attracts over 1200 executives, including global CEOs and leading owners. A New Zealand market-specific satellite event will be held in Auckland in October 2022 and then the master AHICE event in Adelaide, South Australia in May 2023.

