Visa Changes Welcomed

Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 2:27 pm
Press Release: Business NZ

The reopening of two residence visa categories will provide some assistance to businesses seeking staff from overseas, BusinessNZ CEO Kirk Hope says.

"The resumption of the Skilled Migrant Category is good news for businesses hoping to fill staff shortages in highly skilled areas. Pathways to residency is critical for making sure immigration settings can be globally competitive."

"Proposed changes for a simpler, more transparent points system will also help attract very highly skilled migrants, and provide more certainty for applicants who meet the skills threshold. Business will work with Government during the consultation period to refine the settings."

"The BusinessNZ Network is heartened by today’s announcement and we would urge the Government to continue to expand the ability of valuable workers from overseas to join the NZ workforce," Mr Hope said.

