Property Transfer Statistics: September 2022 Quarter
Property transfer statistics are based mainly on land transfer tax statements. They capture property transfers by New Zealanders and overseas people. This includes information on the citizenship, visa status, or tax residency of people and companies involved in property transfers.
Key facts
This data has been
randomly rounded to protect confidentiality. Individual
figures may not add up to totals. Counts below six are
suppressed.
- There were 39,936 property transfers, including 31,038 home transfers, in the September 2022 quarter.
- 0.5 percent of home transfers were to people without New Zealand citizenship or resident visas in the September 2022 quarter, compared with 0.4 percent in the September 2021 quarter.
- In the year ended September 2022, the areas with the highest number of home transfers to people without NZ citizenship or a resident visa were Queenstown-Lakes district (63 home transfers), Christchurch city (63 home transfers), and Waitematā local board (60 home transfers).