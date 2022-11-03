Bell Gully Advises New Zealand Defence Force On Sustainment Contract For P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft

Bell Gully recently advised the New Zealand Defence Force on its sustainment contract entered into with Boeing Defence Australia, for the support of the New Zealand Defence Force’s new fleet of P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. The firm’s team was led by partner Angela Harford, together with senior associate Melissa Ahlefeldt and solicitor Bridget Newman.

The contracting arrangement involves an overarching head agreement, with the ability to issue individual contracts under it for sustainment and support services as required over time. The sustainment contract, which involves the provision of engineering and supply chain services for an initial six-year period, is the first contract under the head agreement. The head agreement is intended to be a long term arrangement that provides support for the life of the P-8A aircraft.

The first aircraft is due for delivery in December 2022, with the remaining three delivered during 2023. Having the through life support arrangements in place before the aircraft arrive gives the New Zealand Defence Force the assurance that it will be able to operate and sustain the aircraft from delivery.

Group Captain Susie Barns from the New Zealand Defence Force said “The signing of our sustainment contract with Boeing Defence Australia concludes a significant amount of work from a number of parties, and we are pleased to secure these vital sustainment services for our fleet of P-8A Poseidon aircraft for New Zealand.”

Bell Gully partner Angela Harford said “Bell Gully is delighted to have advised the New Zealand Defence Force on its contracting arrangement with Boeing Defence Australia, which will provide through-life-support for this important new capability. The P-8A Poseidon aircraft will be used by the New Zealand Defence Force for maritime search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and environmental monitoring; these sustainment services will ensure that the New Zealand Defence Force can undertake these important tasks for the life of the aircraft.”

