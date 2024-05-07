Newshub Reporter Joins PMN Flagship News Radio Show

Pacific radio station 531pi has signed one of New Zealand’s top Pacific broadcast journalists to host its flagship breakfast news show Pacific Mornings.

Former Newshub reporter William Terite (Cook Islands/Māori) will be taking over the reins from 13 May, on a show that is already starting to drive the Pacific news agenda for communities both in Aotearoa New Zealand and the Pacific region.

Pacific Mornings airs from 6am to 9am and is one of three English-language programmes on Radio 531pi - one of two stations in the Pacific Media Network (PMN) stable, along with Niu FM.

PMN Head of Content Susana Guttenbeil says Terite’s appointment as Pacific Mornings host demonstrates the organisation’s ongoing commitment to quality journalism – meeting the information and news needs of our Pacific audiences.

“It’s been a 9-month search to find a Host that has the right combination of skills to drive the show and help us take it to the next level,” she said.

“It wasn’t enough just being a capable radio host, we wanted someone who was passionate about exploring news from a Pacific lens, who could operate in a multimedia environment, who knew how to celebrate our communities and also highlight the challenges we face, including holding those in charge to account when needed.

“In October last year we launched our new award–winning website as a state-of-art portal for Pacific news and earlier this year transferred the Pacific Mornings show to come under our PMN News operation as a key cog in our news gathering and reporting process,” says Guttenbeil.

PMN has also bolstered its newsroom capabilities with the addition of former Stuff reporter Christine Rovoi to the news team as a Senior Journalist, alongside Alakihihifo Vaiala, who has been appointed to a Parliament-based role as political reporter.

PMN News Chief of News Justin Latif was excited about the additions to the team and prospects for the future.

“With the talent we already have and the new staff who have joined recently, PMN News is well positioned to provide unrivalled coverage of Pacific news both here in Aotearoa and beyond.

“We’re also excited about the multimedia news operation that we’re building to meet our audience wherever they are, whether it’s online, on radio or on social media,” says Latif.

Executive Producer Samson Samasoni has been leading the transformation of the breakfast show and says Pacific Mornings will deliver on its promise to inform, educate and entertain.

“It will be a fast-paced news show, with new segments to be introduced from 13 May.

“But we’re also mindful that our audience may need us to help break down issues to help build understanding and create meaningful dialogue that fosters informed perspectives and engagement within our diverse Pacific communities.

“We’re unashamedly Pacific, and will use Pacific approaches and values such as talanoa (communicating) and fa’aaloalo (respect) in the way we cover stories, but also draw on our humour and spirituality.”

“With William on board, supported by our adept newsroom, we expect to help drive the Pacific news agenda each weekday,” he says.

“We’ve already clocked up a few firsts, like our comprehensive coverage since August last year of the bill that is looking to reinstate New Zealand rights for some Samoan citizens - we weren’t surprised in the way mainstream media were at the bill passing it’s first reading - or the first English—language media to interview the new prime minister of Tuvalu, to name just two.”

Samasoni says Levi Matautia-Morgan, who has been acting host and producer for more than 10 months, will continue as Producer, teaming up with William Terite to offer an engaging and dynamic breakfast show.

Terite, who has also been a journalist with Newstalk ZB, says he has always been passionate about sharing stories that matter to our Pacific communities.

“I am incredibly humbled to be taking on this new role, and helping to amplify the unique voices and stories of our Pacific communities.

"PMN is relentlessly focused on keeping our Pacific communities entertained and in the know, and so I'm stoked that I now get to be part of that," says Terite.

