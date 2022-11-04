Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tommy Parker Resigns From Auckland Transport Board

Friday, 4 November 2022, 1:29 pm
Press Release: Tommy Parker

Tommy Parker, Chief Executive of the Auckland Light Rail project, confirmed today that he is resigning from Auckland Transport’s Board.

“I am passionate about transport and delivering great outcomes to benefit Auckland and wider New Zealand. I am proud of the contributions I have made as a board member serving the people of Auckland,” Mr Parker says.

“My decision to resign now gives me the opportunity to focus on progressing the successful delivery of a light rail project that is vital for Auckland.

“I am leading a world class team of experts on the planning and design phase of the project and their work, together with the establishment of Auckland Light Rail Ltd as an independent Crown company, are combining to build momentum for a project that will make our city an even greater place to call home.”

Mr Parker says he wishes Auckland Transport every success in the future.

