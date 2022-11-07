Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Recovering Industry To Set Its Sights On The Next Generation Of New Zealand Tourism

Monday, 7 November 2022, 6:36 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be the special guest at this year’s Tourism Summit Aotearoa, a full-day event where delegates dive into the most important issues facing the tourism industry.

This year’s Summit, which is led by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA), is being held on 10 November in Kirikiriroa Hamilton. It will be the first in-person Summit since 2020.

“Our very social industry is getting excited to gather together in person,” says TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram. “While the industry is rightly focused on the summer ahead, it’s important to also look up and consider what’s next. Summit is a forum for the industry to examine issues of climate change adaptation, building our future adaptability, the role of technology in tourism experiences and the positive impact every tourism business can have on their community.”

“We’re especially pleased to welcome both Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Tourism Minister Stuart Nash to support the industry at this year’s event alongside our other insightful speakers.”

Other speakers include Chief Strategy Officer of Mindshare Australia Catherine Rushton, Switzerland Tourism Director Australia & New Zealand Livio Goetz, and New Zealand’s Chief Operating Officer of FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ Jane Patterson.

Attendees will also hear from a panel of young leaders for a fresh perspective on the future of tourism and take part in breakout streams focusing on the three areas of the theme – innovation, inspiration and impact.

Limited remaining tickets can be purchased from tourismsummit.co.nz. Attendees can also purchase tickets to the prestigious New Zealand Tourism Awards, which takes place the evening of the Summit. TIA members receive preferential ticket pricing for both events.

Tourism Summit Aotearoa is supported by Marsh New Zealand, ServiceIQ, H3, Tourism New Zealand, Air New Zealand, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Eudora Plus and host city sponsor The Mighty Waikato.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MIA: High Global Prices Drive Export Values For New Zealand Red Meat But Challenges Lie Ahead

High global prices continue to drive export growth for New Zealand red meat with the value of exports to almost all major markets increasing during September, however there are signs of a slow-down in some key markets... More>>


University Of Auckland: Climate Change To Alter Heights Of New Zealand Waves, Modelling Shows
Climate change may reduce the heights of New Zealand’s waves from today’s levels in autumn and summer and increase wave heights in spring and winter, according to modelling... More>>



BNZ: Report Shows Healthcare Businesses Struggling With Staff Shortages, But Bright Spots Remain

A new report from BNZ, Growing Forward – 2022 Health Sector Insights, which surveyed private healthcare providers, shows the sector continues to struggle with recruiting staff... More>>


Westpac: Well Positioned To Support Customers

“We’ve sought to turn more Kiwis into customers through great service and competitive offers. This has translated into good growth in mortgage and business lending market share in the past six months.”.. More>>


Banking: Good Shepherd NZ And BNZ Now Offering All ‘Good Loans’ Interest And Fee Free

Through its partnership with Good Shepherd NZ, BNZ is supporting interest free Good Loans of up to $7,000 to eligible families and individuals on limited incomes to help them avoid predatory lenders and high-cost debt... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 