Recovering Industry To Set Its Sights On The Next Generation Of New Zealand Tourism

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be the special guest at this year’s Tourism Summit Aotearoa, a full-day event where delegates dive into the most important issues facing the tourism industry.

This year’s Summit, which is led by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA), is being held on 10 November in Kirikiriroa Hamilton. It will be the first in-person Summit since 2020.

“Our very social industry is getting excited to gather together in person,” says TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram. “While the industry is rightly focused on the summer ahead, it’s important to also look up and consider what’s next. Summit is a forum for the industry to examine issues of climate change adaptation, building our future adaptability, the role of technology in tourism experiences and the positive impact every tourism business can have on their community.”

“We’re especially pleased to welcome both Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Tourism Minister Stuart Nash to support the industry at this year’s event alongside our other insightful speakers.”

Other speakers include Chief Strategy Officer of Mindshare Australia Catherine Rushton, Switzerland Tourism Director Australia & New Zealand Livio Goetz, and New Zealand’s Chief Operating Officer of FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ Jane Patterson.

Attendees will also hear from a panel of young leaders for a fresh perspective on the future of tourism and take part in breakout streams focusing on the three areas of the theme – innovation, inspiration and impact.

Limited remaining tickets can be purchased from tourismsummit.co.nz. Attendees can also purchase tickets to the prestigious New Zealand Tourism Awards, which takes place the evening of the Summit. TIA members receive preferential ticket pricing for both events.

Tourism Summit Aotearoa is supported by Marsh New Zealand, ServiceIQ, H3, Tourism New Zealand, Air New Zealand, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Eudora Plus and host city sponsor The Mighty Waikato.

© Scoop Media

