Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tech Critical To Reduce NZ Emissions

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 11:11 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

The idea that New Zealand can reach its emissions targets without relying heavily on technology and innovation has always struck the tech ecosystem as strange, NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says.

Last week, the lack of any mention of technology in the government’s emission reduction plan was acknowledged as an oversight, according to climate change minister James Minister Shaw.

“This comes as Spark released a detailed analysis of how digital technologies could help New Zealand meet its emissions reduction targets,” Muller says.

“The study found 7.2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, or 42 percent of the country’s 17 million tonne reductions needed by 2030, could be found by using enabling digital technologies.

“Among its recommendations is a proposal for digital technologies to be included in national emissions reduction planning in the future.

“The Climate Commission’s advice that the technology and the tools Aotearoa needs to reach its climate targets exist today was short sighted.

“Certainly, it is true that great technology already exists around the world for reducing climate impacts, but are they right for New Zealand?

“The commission’s comment appeared to have created a perspective in the government’s emissions reduction plan that we don’t need to be concerned about technology.

“There is a strong need for emissions reduction technology roadmaps for New Zealand, much like those seen in other jurisdictions like the UK, NSW and Denmark.

“This will help align the best types of technology investments and accelerate private investment in critical technologies. “


A collaborative approach with industry, the tech ecosystem and government will help identify technology pathways that will work best for Aotearoa.

The government also spends millions of dollars supporting science and research in New Zealand and with a clear roadmap some of this funding could be aligned with developing some of the tech we will need in the future, right here in New Zealand for New Zealand.

The Aotearoa technology sector is a significant contributor to the New Zealand economy, creating many jobs, GDP and exports. Just yesterday, StatsNZ announced that sales of IT software and services in 2021 were worth $10.9 billion to Aotearoa, up 16 percent since 2019.

New Zealand’s tech sector has 113,440 employees and each new tech sector job creates 4.8 other new jobs. Investment in early stage tech firms grew 48 percent in 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MIA: High Global Prices Drive Export Values For New Zealand Red Meat But Challenges Lie Ahead

High global prices continue to drive export growth for New Zealand red meat with the value of exports to almost all major markets increasing during September, however there are signs of a slow-down in some key markets... More>>


University Of Auckland: Climate Change To Alter Heights Of New Zealand Waves, Modelling Shows
Climate change may reduce the heights of New Zealand’s waves from today’s levels in autumn and summer and increase wave heights in spring and winter, according to modelling... More>>



BNZ: Report Shows Healthcare Businesses Struggling With Staff Shortages, But Bright Spots Remain

A new report from BNZ, Growing Forward – 2022 Health Sector Insights, which surveyed private healthcare providers, shows the sector continues to struggle with recruiting staff... More>>


Westpac: Well Positioned To Support Customers

“We’ve sought to turn more Kiwis into customers through great service and competitive offers. This has translated into good growth in mortgage and business lending market share in the past six months.”.. More>>


Banking: Good Shepherd NZ And BNZ Now Offering All ‘Good Loans’ Interest And Fee Free

Through its partnership with Good Shepherd NZ, BNZ is supporting interest free Good Loans of up to $7,000 to eligible families and individuals on limited incomes to help them avoid predatory lenders and high-cost debt... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 