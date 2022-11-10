Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Flashpoint Releases First-of-its-kind Ransomware Prediction Model For Vulnerabilities

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 3:44 pm
Press Release: Flashpoint

Flashpoint, the globally trusted leader in risk intelligence, announced today an industry-first ransomware prediction model that allows vulnerability management teams to improve remediation efforts and prevent cyber extortion events with VulnDB, the most comprehensive vulnerability database available on the market.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, financial institutions filed US$1.2 billion in ransomware-related costs in 2021, nearly double the amount reported by banks in 2020. In order to help organisations proactively prevent a ransomware attack, Flashpoint’s latest capability enables vulnerability management teams to identify the likelihood that a particular vulnerability could be used in a future ransomware attack.

“The risk of falling victim to a ransomware attack can be radically reduced with the right intelligence,” says Flashpoint General Manager Jake Kouns. “Our ransomware prediction algorithm, coupled with our vulnerability intelligence, is a must-have for security teams that want to remediate vulnerabilities that could help them get in front of a potentially destructive ransomware attack.”

VulnDB covers over 300,000 known vulnerabilities found in end-user software and third-party libraries and dependencies, including over 96,000 vulnerabilities missed by CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) and NVD (National Vulnerability Database). For each of those vulnerabilities, including newly disclosed issues, Flashpoint’s ransomware prediction model determines a Ransomware Likelihood rating that’s derived from a combination of factors, including exploit availability, attack type, impact, disclosure patterns, and other characteristics captured by VulnDB. This intelligence is critical to vulnerability management teams who often lack the resources and context they need to efficiently prioritise and patch tens of thousands of vulnerabilities disclosed every year.

To learn more about Flashpoint’s ransomware prediction model and VulnDB, reach out for a free trial.

About Flashpoint

Trusted by governments, commercial enterprises, and educational institutions worldwide, Flashpoint helps organisations protect their most critical assets, infrastructure, and stakeholders from security risks such as cyber threats, ransomware, fraud, physical threats, and more. Leading security practitioners—including physical and corporate security, cyber threat intelligence (CTI), vulnerability management, and vendor risk management teams—rely on the Flashpoint Intelligence Platform, comprising open source (OSINT) and closed intelligence, to proactively identify and mitigate risk and stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape. Learn more at flashpoint.io.

