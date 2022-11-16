Your Own French Farm Home And Lifestyle

Stunning views and an exceptional lifestyle await the new owners of five-year-old, French-inspired homestead, Casa Collina, sited beautifully on its 1.57ha (more or less) hilltop location east of Pukekohe.

Situated at 142A Runciman Road and just a few minutes from State Highway 1, this exquisite and timelessly designed home offers unobstructed, all-day sun plus all the privacy, comfort and peace for a family to enjoy.

Interested parties are invited to contact Bayleys Pukekohe residential and lifestyle salespeople Ian Buchanan or Michele Mathieson to arrange their own inspection. Details of the price are available on application.

“This home was only built five years ago, but it feels like it’s stood the test of time for much longer and will do the same for decades to come,” says Buchanan.

“The current owners have created a beautiful 344sqm home with many bespoke features and filled it with furniture they have collected from their many trips overseas.”

“From the clay tiles on the roof, all imported from Italy to the choice of cladding on the walls, nothing has been spared in the construction of this French farmhouse design homestead,” he says.

Four bedrooms, two open-plan living areas, and a large kitchen connect to outdoor areas for that classic alfresco dining experience. Entertaining is easy with great indoor-outdoor flow from the kitchen and living areas to covered patios and outdoor areas for any occasion.

Underfloor heating, double-glazing with e-glass, and open fires ensure the home retains its welcoming, warm feel.

The master bedroom is in its own wing of the house, complete with ensuite and French doors leading out to a separate patio and European-inspired private garden.

The guest wing of three bedrooms was once used as a bed and breakfast venture with French doors opening onto separate patio areas overlooking private gardens.

The second living area adjoins this wing of bedrooms and is north-facing to snare maximum sunshine through the day and into the evening.

“The current owners call this ‘The Den’ to reflect the feeling of escape and comfort they get from spending time there,” says Mathieson.

A separate 380sqm barn-studio and workshop is accessible through a second driveway or the front yard. It offers scope for a range of activities and storage options, ideal for car collectors or that dream boat and the associated extras.

Mathieson says this extra space will appeal to collectors who are looking for space to house a number of vehicles and motorcycle enthusiasts too.

The building offers room for the storage of business equipment and room for a large studio office for running your own home business.

“Of course, it could also be the getaway space for teenagers to enjoy as well,” she says.

Positioned just at the back of the lawn is a fully fenced tennis court to enjoy.

The property has its own water bore and pump, feeding the home and studio-workshop building, and comes with a garden irrigation system plus a woodshed.

Click here for more information on this listing.

© Scoop Media