TSB Offers A 5.00% P.a.12-month Term Deposit Rate

Friday, 18 November 2022, 9:23 am
Press Release: TSB Bank

TSB continues to remain competitive in the term deposit stakes by offering a 5.00% p.a. term deposit rate for 12 months.

GM Customer Solutions & Service Sean Edwards says, “As the first bank to offer a 5.00% p.a. term deposit rate for five years in October, today we are now pleased to offer a 5.00% rate for 12 months.”

“We know it’s important to customers for us to remain competitive and for them to realise a great return on their savings.”

“TSB’s aim is to be the easiest bank to deal with and by offering Kiwi some of the best rates in the market, with their choice of term, we believe that we are helping to deliver on that goal.”

Notes:

Term deposit: minimum deposit $1000, conditions apply, see our website for more details.

