ChargeNet Announces Appointment Of New CEO

ChargeNet, which operates New Zealand’s largest nationwide electric vehicle (EV) charging network and is the country’s leading rapid and hyper-rapid commercial EV charging distributor, is today announcing the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Danusia Wypych (pronounced Dah-nu-sha Vih-pik).

Danusia has a diverse background in key New Zealand industries including the energy and transport sectors. She served most recently as Head of New Ventures and Transformation Program Manager at Transpower New Zealand where she led the delivery of innovation programmes. Prior to this she worked at Z Energy where she was the company’s first Sustainability Manager and later led a number of transformational projects over her eight years with the company.

Terry Allen, Chair of ChargeNet’s Board of Directors, says that Danusia Wypych will bring unique dual experience from the electricity and liquid fuels sectors.

“We look forward to Danusia’s leadership as ChargeNet and the EV charging industry mature commercially. We are excited at the prospect of Danusia driving the continued expansion of our network, building new customer-centric technologies, and increasing ChargeNet’s value proposition.”

In talking about her new role with ChargeNet, Danusia says, “It is an honor to join a company that is leading the transition towards a net zero carbon future. And as Aotearoa New Zealand progresses its transition towards electric mobility, it’s essential that there is a reliable, equitable, and accessible EV charging network that meets the needs of the community, and supports people easily in making the switch to EVs.

“How we move is deeply connected to how we live. A strong transport network has better health outcomes for New Zealanders, better education outcomes, and better overall quality of life – it can drive prosperity and economic growth. For ChargeNet, our success is underpinned by how we can fit into our customers’ way of living and working.”

About Danusia Wypych

Danusia, holds a BSc in Chemistry and Technology, and an LLB specialising in environmental and international law from Victoria University of Wellington, as well as a Graduate Certificate in Marketing from Monash University.

She has held roles across the liquid fuels and energy sectors, including at Z Energy, where she was the company’s first Sustainability Manager, and where she led a number of transformational projects over her eight years with the company. She has also held roles at Transpower, Resene, Education New Zealand and Industrial Research Limited.

Danusia lives in Wellington with her husband and three teenage children, and the family dog. She will continue to be based in Wellington, in order to maintain proximity to key government stakeholders, and will regularly commute to Auckland. All emissions created by Danusia’s travel requirements will be offset.

About ChargeNet

ChargeNet NZ is committed to providing and maintaining a world-class EV charging network, to keep Aotearoa New Zealand charging into the future, and to supporting its transition to a net zero emissions economy. It operates New Zealand’s largest nationwide EV charging network, and is the leading EV hardware distributor for rapid and hyper-rapid charging for commercial organisations. ChargeNet has built up a network of over 280 strategically positioned rapid DC charge points.

Using cutting-edge hardware technology that is rigorously tested to be safe and reliable, and combined with their cloud-based management software, ChargeNet delivers real time telemetry and fault resolution, resulting in a first-rate customer experience. It has industry-leading experience in working with central and local government on funding, reporting and site agreements.

Visit www.charge.net.nz/map to find a rapid-charging station near you. For more information on ChargeNet and to view the site, please visit www.charge.net.nz

