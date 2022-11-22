Quality Service Awards 2023

Today, Reader’s Digest has released the names of those New Zealand businesses whose outstanding customer service has excelled during a year of unprecedented recovery and rebuilding.

In releasing the Quality Service Award results, Reader’s Digest acknowledges that for the majority of businesses, COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns impacted heavily on daily operations. Yet the customer service teams of businesses listed as Quality Service Award winners for 2023 rallied, building success by placing their customers’ needs at the centre of all business responses, says Reader’s Digest editor-in-chief Louise Waterson.

She says that while the pandemic may have shifted the standard markers of business achievements, customer service and corporate social responsibility has remained core among those success markers.

“This year has witnessed a greater focus and determination among customer service teams to ensure their customers’ needs, no matter how complex, are resolved quickly and with trouble-free solutions. For the award-winning businesses this means successfully delivering assistance in an innovative and savvy manner, while at the same time remaining approachable simply by upholding levels of kindness and understanding as central to assisting individual customers properly.”

Adds Sheron White, group advertising & retail sales director for Reader’s Digest APAC: “Gone are the days of leaving customer service to remote call centres, where the person answering the call isn’t across the local annoyances and pressures facing the customer. Today, customer service is the front door of all commercial, retail and service providers. Customers want an experience that resolves their concerns, and leaves the feeling of being valued by the business.”

Reader’s Digest commissioned independent market research company Catalyst Consultancy & Research to survey New Zealanders’ opinions of a range of service providers.

A total of 1620 New Zealanders of a mixed demographic were asked to rate their experience of service provided by businesses / organisations.

Running since 2015, the survey identifies the most satisfied customers across 35 different categories, from funeral insurance to loyalty cards and banks to mobile phone providers. The prestigious Quality Service Award recognises companies that truly understand consumers’ needs.

The full list of New Zealand Quality Service Award winners can be seen here https://qualityserviceawards.co.nz/results/ or below. They are as follows:

Category Winner Silver Bank of the Year The Co-operative Bank Car Insurance AA Insurance AMI Car Rentals Avis Hertz Coffee Shops & Cafés Robert Harris Mojo Cruise Operators Princess Cruises Holland America Line DIY Home Improvement Stores Mitre 10 Bunnings Early Childhood Centres BestStart Central Kids Flooring Stores (excluding Tiling Stores and DIY Home improvement Stores) Carpet Court Flooring Xtra New Zealand Funeral Insurance New Zealand Seniors Momentum Life Garden Centres Kings Plant Barn Nichol’s Gas & Electricity Providers Electric Kiwi Powershop Health Insurance AA Health Southern Cross Health Society Hearing Services Bay Audiology Triton Hearing Home & Contents Insurance AA Insurance Vero Home Design & Build Services Landmark Homes Jennian Homes Internet Service Providers Skinny 2degrees Kiwisaver ANZ Fisher Funds Life Insurance AIA NZ AA Life Liquor Outlets Liquorland Big Barrel Loyalty Cards New World Clubcard Countdown One Card Manufacturer Certified Used Car Sales Toyota Signature Used Class Volkswagen New Zealand Meal Plan Delivery Services Fitfood Woop Mobile Phone Service Providers Skinny Warehouse Mobile Optometrists Specsavers Visique Paint & Decorating Store (excluding DIY Home Improvement Stores) Resene Guthrie Bowron Pet Insurance Petcover (formerly Petplan) Southern Cross Pet Insurance Pizza Franchises Sal’s Domino’s Real Estate Agencies Harcourts Barfoot & Thompson Retirement Villages Ryman Healthcare Summerset Roadside Assistance AA Roadservice AMI Supermarkets New World Countdown Tiling Stores (excluding DIY Home Improvement Stores) The Tile Depot Tile Warehouse Travel Insurance Southern Cross Travel Insurance 1 Cover Travel Insurance Tyre Retailers Bridgestone Tony's Tyre Service Used Vehicle Dealerships Turners Cars 2 Cheap Cars

© Scoop Media

