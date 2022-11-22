Quality Service Awards 2023
Today, Reader’s Digest has released the names of those New Zealand businesses whose outstanding customer service has excelled during a year of unprecedented recovery and rebuilding.
In releasing the Quality Service Award results, Reader’s Digest acknowledges that for the majority of businesses, COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns impacted heavily on daily operations. Yet the customer service teams of businesses listed as Quality Service Award winners for 2023 rallied, building success by placing their customers’ needs at the centre of all business responses, says Reader’s Digest editor-in-chief Louise Waterson.
She says that while the pandemic may have shifted the standard markers of business achievements, customer service and corporate social responsibility has remained core among those success markers.
“This year has witnessed a greater focus and determination among customer service teams to ensure their customers’ needs, no matter how complex, are resolved quickly and with trouble-free solutions. For the award-winning businesses this means successfully delivering assistance in an innovative and savvy manner, while at the same time remaining approachable simply by upholding levels of kindness and understanding as central to assisting individual customers properly.”
Adds Sheron White, group advertising & retail sales director for Reader’s Digest APAC: “Gone are the days of leaving customer service to remote call centres, where the person answering the call isn’t across the local annoyances and pressures facing the customer. Today, customer service is the front door of all commercial, retail and service providers. Customers want an experience that resolves their concerns, and leaves the feeling of being valued by the business.”
Reader’s Digest commissioned independent market research company Catalyst Consultancy & Research to survey New Zealanders’ opinions of a range of service providers.
A total of 1620 New Zealanders of a mixed demographic were asked to rate their experience of service provided by businesses / organisations.
Running since 2015, the survey identifies the most satisfied customers across 35 different categories, from funeral insurance to loyalty cards and banks to mobile phone providers. The prestigious Quality Service Award recognises companies that truly understand consumers’ needs.
The full list of New Zealand Quality Service Award winners can be seen here https://qualityserviceawards.co.nz/results/ or below. They are as follows:
|Category
|Winner
|Silver
|Bank of the Year
|The Co-operative Bank
|Car Insurance
|AA Insurance
|AMI
|Car Rentals
|Avis
|Hertz
|Coffee Shops & Cafés
|Robert Harris
|Mojo
|Cruise Operators
|Princess Cruises
|Holland America Line
|DIY Home Improvement Stores
|Mitre 10
|Bunnings
|Early Childhood Centres
|BestStart
|Central Kids
|Flooring Stores (excluding Tiling Stores and DIY Home improvement Stores)
|Carpet Court
|Flooring Xtra New Zealand
|Funeral Insurance
|New Zealand Seniors
|Momentum Life
|Garden Centres
|Kings Plant Barn
|Nichol’s
|Gas & Electricity Providers
|Electric Kiwi
|Powershop
|Health Insurance
|AA Health
|Southern Cross Health Society
|Hearing Services
|Bay Audiology
|Triton Hearing
|Home & Contents Insurance
|AA Insurance
|Vero
|Home Design & Build Services
|Landmark Homes
|Jennian Homes
|Internet Service Providers
|Skinny
|2degrees
|Kiwisaver
|ANZ
|Fisher Funds
|Life Insurance
|AIA NZ
|AA Life
|Liquor Outlets
|Liquorland
|Big Barrel
|Loyalty Cards
|New World Clubcard
|Countdown One Card
|Manufacturer Certified Used Car Sales
|Toyota Signature Used Class
|Volkswagen New Zealand
|Meal Plan Delivery Services
|Fitfood
|Woop
|Mobile Phone Service Providers
|Skinny
|Warehouse Mobile
|Optometrists
|Specsavers
|Visique
|Paint & Decorating Store (excluding DIY Home Improvement Stores)
|Resene
|Guthrie Bowron
|Pet Insurance
|Petcover (formerly Petplan)
|Southern Cross Pet Insurance
|Pizza Franchises
|Sal’s
|Domino’s
|Real Estate Agencies
|Harcourts
|Barfoot & Thompson
|Retirement Villages
|Ryman Healthcare
|Summerset
|Roadside Assistance
|AA Roadservice
|AMI
|Supermarkets
|New World
|Countdown
|Tiling Stores (excluding DIY Home Improvement Stores)
|The Tile Depot
|Tile Warehouse
|Travel Insurance
|Southern Cross Travel Insurance
|1 Cover Travel Insurance
|Tyre Retailers
|Bridgestone
|Tony's Tyre Service
|Used Vehicle Dealerships
|Turners Cars
|2 Cheap Cars