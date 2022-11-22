Quality Service Awards 2023

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tuesday, 22 November 2022, 11:43 am
Press Release: Readers Digest

Today, Reader’s Digest has released the names of those New Zealand businesses whose outstanding customer service has excelled during a year of unprecedented recovery and rebuilding.

In releasing the Quality Service Award results, Reader’s Digest acknowledges that for the majority of businesses, COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns impacted heavily on daily operations. Yet the customer service teams of businesses listed as Quality Service Award winners for 2023 rallied, building success by placing their customers’ needs at the centre of all business responses, says Reader’s Digest editor-in-chief Louise Waterson.

She says that while the pandemic may have shifted the standard markers of business achievements, customer service and corporate social responsibility has remained core among those success markers.

“This year has witnessed a greater focus and determination among customer service teams to ensure their customers’ needs, no matter how complex, are resolved quickly and with trouble-free solutions. For the award-winning businesses this means successfully delivering assistance in an innovative and savvy manner, while at the same time remaining approachable simply by upholding levels of kindness and understanding as central to assisting individual customers properly.”

Adds Sheron White, group advertising & retail sales director for Reader’s Digest APAC: “Gone are the days of leaving customer service to remote call centres, where the person answering the call isn’t across the local annoyances and pressures facing the customer. Today, customer service is the front door of all commercial, retail and service providers. Customers want an experience that resolves their concerns, and leaves the feeling of being valued by the business.”

Reader’s Digest commissioned independent market research company Catalyst Consultancy & Research to survey New Zealanders’ opinions of a range of service providers.

A total of 1620 New Zealanders of a mixed demographic were asked to rate their experience of service provided by businesses / organisations.

Running since 2015, the survey identifies the most satisfied customers across 35 different categories, from funeral insurance to loyalty cards and banks to mobile phone providers. The prestigious Quality Service Award recognises companies that truly understand consumers’ needs.

The full list of New Zealand Quality Service Award winners can be seen here https://qualityserviceawards.co.nz/results/ or below. They are as follows:

Category Winner Silver 
Bank of the Year The Co-operative Bank  
Car Insurance AA Insurance AMI 
Car Rentals Avis Hertz 
Coffee Shops & Cafés Robert Harris Mojo 
Cruise Operators Princess Cruises Holland America Line 
DIY Home Improvement Stores Mitre 10 Bunnings 
Early Childhood Centres BestStart Central Kids 
Flooring Stores (excluding Tiling Stores and DIY Home improvement Stores) Carpet Court Flooring Xtra New Zealand 
Funeral Insurance New Zealand Seniors Momentum Life 
Garden Centres Kings Plant Barn Nichol’s 
Gas & Electricity Providers Electric Kiwi Powershop 
Health Insurance AA Health Southern Cross Health Society 
Hearing Services Bay Audiology Triton Hearing 
Home & Contents Insurance AA Insurance Vero 
Home Design & Build Services Landmark Homes Jennian Homes 
Internet Service Providers Skinny 2degrees 
Kiwisaver ANZ Fisher Funds 
Life Insurance AIA NZ AA Life 
Liquor Outlets Liquorland Big Barrel 
Loyalty Cards New World Clubcard Countdown One Card 
Manufacturer Certified Used Car Sales Toyota Signature Used Class Volkswagen New Zealand 
Meal Plan Delivery Services Fitfood Woop 
Mobile Phone Service Providers Skinny Warehouse Mobile 
Optometrists Specsavers Visique 
Paint & Decorating Store (excluding DIY Home Improvement Stores) Resene Guthrie Bowron 
Pet Insurance Petcover (formerly Petplan) Southern Cross Pet Insurance 
Pizza Franchises Sal’s Domino’s 
Real Estate Agencies Harcourts Barfoot & Thompson 
Retirement Villages Ryman Healthcare Summerset 
Roadside Assistance AA Roadservice AMI 
Supermarkets New World Countdown 
Tiling Stores (excluding DIY Home Improvement Stores) The Tile Depot Tile Warehouse 
Travel Insurance Southern Cross Travel Insurance 1 Cover Travel Insurance 
Tyre RetailersBridgestoneTony's Tyre Service
Used Vehicle DealershipsTurners Cars2 Cheap Cars

