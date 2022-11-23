Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Seed Growers United But International Headwinds Loom

Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 11:59 am
Press Release: Federated Farmers

With seed firms poised to release next year’s contract offerings, Federated Farmers is encouraging herbage seed growers to utilise its cost of production calculator.

The spreadsheet, available through the Feds News website provides a valuable tool to compare the relative merit of seed production contracts from competing firms. Growers can evaluate both price and terms in relation to their own production costs.

Federated Farmers Herbage Seed Subsection (FFHSS) chairman John McCaw said they worked with a group of growers to create the spreadsheet in response to concerns around a lack of profitability in the herbage seed industry. Rampant inflation and static pricing on the back of a poor harvest has seen growers move away from herbage seed production while others question its’ long-term viability.

Rather than demand a certain price for seed, Feds were keen to work with industry to understand the true cost of production and quantify the extent of the problem. In that, they have been highly successful, McCaw says.

The group held a roadshow, meeting individually with 11 seed companies to present and discuss the spreadsheet. In every case they were well received and the call for improved pricing and profitability was widely supported.

McCaw is cautiously optimistic. "The industry has never been so united. We’ve had a series of similar conversations with all the major seed firms and we’re all on the same page.

"The scene is set for real change, but we face headwinds in international markets."

Strong supply - particularly out of Denmark - combined with reduced demand due to Russian sanctions and drought in China has seen a correction in international pricing, while elevated freight cost and delays around shipping continue to erode New Zealand growers’ competitiveness. Of particular concern are the high-volume international seed traders who dictate the price of commodity seed, trading on volume and margin with no consideration of cost of production. Put simply, international buyers will not pay what NZ growers need at this point, McCaw says.

"New Zealand seed companies now face the difficult balancing act of increasing the grower price in line with industry expectations whilst not pricing New Zealand Inc. out of international seed markets."

Meanwhile, the domestic proprietary market remains stable, returning relatively strong returns to seed companies and providing greater opportunity to address low grower returns. However, increasing domestic proprietary prices too far will incentivise the ‘grey’ market of uncertified over-the-fence seed trading to the detriment of the entire industry.

The message to growers is that there will be no quick fix. McCaw says the market will correct but it will do so in a number of steps rather than one leap.

"We expect a significant lift in pricing for next season but not in line with what the spreadsheet says is required. Consecutive price increases and reduced input costs are needed to return strong profits."

He believes seed merchants understand that profitable growers are key to the success of their businesses.

"The current situation is unsustainable. Growers are hurting and our resolve is strong. We need to keep the pressure on but continue to work collaboratively with the seed companies. Unfortunately, things are so far out of whack it’s going to take some time to unwind."

Growers should expect a considerable range in pricing and terms across firms and across cultivars for the 2024 harvest. The cost of production calculator is a powerful tool to unite growers and give them information they need to respond to these price signals and optimise their crop rotation.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Higher Interest Rates Necessary
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) from 3.5 percent to 4.25 percent. The Committee agreed that the OCR needs to reach a higher level, and sooner than previously indicated... More>>

ALSO:


Maritime Union: Ports Of Auckland Row Damaging To Economy

The Maritime Union says the Ports of Auckland is too important to the country to be drawn into a local power struggle. Mayor of Auckland Wayne Brown today stated he was currently working on replacing the Board of POAL... More>>


Chapman Tripp: Hard Slog For Infrastructure
The New Zealand infrastructure sector is facing exceptional challenges – economic, financial, environmental, logistical and regulatory – as the Government seeks to create a more sustainable and climate resilient economy... More>>



Straterra: Government Sends Wrong Message With Bill Changes

Changes to the Crown Minerals Act, being introduced to Parliament under urgency today, send the wrong message, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal. "Changing the purpose of the Act and removing the Government’s obligation to promote prospecting, exploration, and mining... More>>



Fonterra: Announces Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra is pleased to announce the divestment of its Chilean Soprole business. The divestment comprises a number of transactions that result in aggregate consideration of 591.07 billion Chilean Pesos (approximately NZD1.055 billion)... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 