Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Million-dollar Reefs: The Source Of NZ Aquaculture Mussels

Tuesday, 29 November 2022, 10:27 am
Press Release: Moana Project

The mussels fuelling Aotearoa’s lucrative aquaculture industry come from reefs located around Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe/Ninety Mile Beach. That’s according to Moana Project scientists who have just released their findings after three years of research. 

Dr Romain Chaput, a postdoctoral fellow with Victoria University who conducted parts of the research says: “New Zealand’s green-lipped mussel aquaculture industry is worth 380M annually. The industry is largely reliant on wild-caught baby mussels, known as spat, that wash up attached to seaweed on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe / Ninety Mile Beach. Until now, we had not identified the source of the spat, and that posed a threat to the aquaculture industry that depends on it.”

Moana Science Lead, oceanographer Dr Joao de Souza from MetOcean Solutions adds, “Knowing the source of spat is important because it means agencies can work with hapū and iwi to establish a regime of protection that will benefit everybody.”

Dr Chaput explains, “Mussels spend up to six weeks as larvae, which means that they can be transported hundreds of kilometres before they land on the beach. In the Moana Project, we used ocean modelling and genetic analysis to figure out the source of the spat that lands on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe / Ninety Mile Beach.

“Mussel genetics demonstrate that the spat landing on Ninety Mile Beach are from nearby reefs. The spat from the local area are similar genetically, but distinctly different from mussels from other parts of Aotearoa.”

Dr Chaput adds that this is supported by the ocean modelling done by the Moana Project. “By tracking particles in ocean hydrodynamic models, we found that the spat landing on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe / Ninety Mile Beach is most likely to come from mussel reefs off Ahipara and to a lesser extent from Tiriparepa / Scott Point and Hokianga.”

“The research shows that although mussel larvae can theoretically be transported hundreds of kilometres at sea during their month-long journey, we now know that off the west coast of Northland they are not transported very far at all – the spat come from local mussel beds.”

Kevin Oldham, the Chair of the Marine Farming Association R&D Committee adds, “Knowing the location of the mussel beds that the aquaculture industry relies on for spat allows resource managers and communities to safeguard them for future generations.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Moana Project on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Sponsored: Tips For Moving To Australia From New Zealand
Are you thinking of moving from the land of the long white cloud to the Green and Gold? In 2021, up to 2,700 Kiwis moved over to Australia, reversing a trend where Aussies came over here... More>>


Employsure: Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passed Into Law
The Fair Pay Agreements Bill has been passed into law and the new bargaining system will take effect on 1 December 2022. This agreement system brings unions and employer associations together within a sector to bargain for minimum employment terms for all covered employees in an industry or occupation... More>>



Fonterra: Confirms Timeline For Capital Structure Implementation

Fonterra can today confirm that its new Flexible Shareholding capital structure is set to be implemented in late March 2023, subject to the Board being satisfied that the relevant preparations are completed before then... More>>



Employsure: Employment Indicators: October 2022 
All industries – almost unchanged (down 544 jobs) to 2.32 million filled jobs
Primary industries – down 1.7 percent... More>>



NZ Post: Prepares For Busy Black Friday And Christmas Period
This year’s big sales events mark the beginning of a massive month ahead for NZ Post – with around 15 million items forecast to be delivered in the lead up to Christmas... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 