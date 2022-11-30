Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Post Advises Some Delays Expected For Mail Items

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 9:57 am
Press Release: NZ Post

NZ Post is advising customers to expect some delays for mail items in the lead up to Christmas.

“New Zealanders can expect some mail items to be delayed in some areas of the country over the next few days,” NZ Post Chief Operating Officer Brendon Main says.

The delay is due to the temporary removal of electric Paxsters from our service – starting today, Main said.

“These delays will only impact items delivered by posties through our Paxster fleet – not courier items or rural delivery.

“Our technical experts have discovered an issue in the rear suspension of three Paxsters and as a precautionary measure we have decided to remove them so we can carry out further checks.”

“While we carry out the checks, our posties will in some locations use bicycles, e-bikes or walk where possible, but there will be some delays to mail items.”

Normal mail services will resume in rounds across the country as each Paxster passes its check or is repaired – so delays could differ in different locations.

Main said it’s too early to tell exactly how long mail delays could be, but customers will be kept updated on the NZ Post website.

