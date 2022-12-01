QT Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Multiple Wins At 2022 HM Awards

At the 20th iteration of the HM Awards, design-led hotel collection, QT Hotels & Resorts, were acknowledged for Hotel and Accommodation Excellence at the awards ceremony held on Friday 25 November 2022.

The award-winning collection is one of Australia and New Zealand’s most loved and dynamic hotel brands; exuding design, luxury, and home to critically-acclaimed food and beverage outlets. This was recognised with QT Sydney taking home the award of ‘Boutique Hotel’ of the year.

People are paramount to deliver QT’s philosophy of ‘expect the unexpected’, the forefront of the brand’s unforgettable guest experiences. This recognised signature service has been applauded with wins in the categories of ‘Front Office Associate’ and ‘Housekeeper’ of the year. QT fosters industry talent with awards for ‘Communications Associate’ and ‘Rising Star’ recognised within the brand.

Group General Manager Callum Kennedy says of the wins, “What a way to finish the year - celebrating our people and their extraordinary achievements and accolades. QT will continue to disrupt through innovation, and keep agile through our commitment to delivering the unexpected.”

The HM Awards are the leading industry awards in the region, curated to applaud the leading properties, people and brands in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

As released by HM Awards, over 1500 entries were received this year across nearly 50 categories. With 10 properties and people making it as finalists over 69 nominations, QT Hotels & Resorts took home several awards and high commendations.

Property

Winner - Boutique Hotel – QT Sydney

Highly Commended Upper-Upscale Hotel – QT Sydney

Highly Commended New Hotel – QT Newcastle

Highly Commended New Zealand Hotel – QT Auckland

People

Winner - Communication Associate – Chris Lee, QT Hotels & Resorts

Winner - Front Office Associate – Bjorn van Ginkel, QT Auckland

Winner - Housekeeper of the Year – Kim Haynes, QT Queenstown & Rydges Queenstown

Winner - Rising Star – Chris Lee, QT Hotels & Resorts

Highly Commended Hotel Chef – James Laird, QT Auckland

Highly Commended New Zealand General Manager – Doron Whaite, QT Auckland

Hotel Brand of the Year

Highly Commended

Marketing Campaign

Highly Commended

With a focus on art and design, QT Hotels & Resorts offer a personalised guest experience, unforgettable dining and a signature touch of quirk. One of Australia’s most loved and dynamic hotel brands, the group includes the flagship QT Sydney, QT Bondi, QT Newcastle, QT Canberra, QT Melbourne, QT Gold Coast, QT Perth, QT Wellington, QT Queenstown and QT Auckland. QT will call Parramatta home in 2024.

Download press images for QT Hotels & Resorts here

Book QT Hotels & Resorts here

About QT Hotels & Resorts

QT Hotels & Resorts is one of Australia and New Zealand’s most dynamic hotel brands. QT are pioneers behind the philosophy of ‘expect the unexpected’, where every property delivers an experience that combines local influence with QT’s signature quirk, ensuring each hotel is a character in its own right.

Visit qthotels.com.

QT Hotels & Resorts is brought to you by EVT

About EVT

Entertainment businesses that excite every sense. Commercial Ventures driven by a passion for new opportunities. Travel businesses that always feel local and authentic.

Entertainment: 140+ Cinema Experiences | 150+ Bars and Restaurants | Wellness

Event Cinemas AU & NZ | BCC Cinemas | Rialto Cinemas | The Embassy | CineStar Germany | Moonlight | Skyline Drive In | Cinebuzz OnDemand | State Theatre | SpaQ | Thredbo leisure Centre & Golf Course | Rydges Formosa Golf Course

Ventures: ~$2B Property Portfolio | Partnerships

EVT Property Development | EVT Hotel Management | EDGE CT | EVT Media & Sponsorship | EVT Partnerships | The Parlour Lane Company

Travel: 70+ Hotels | Australia's number 1 Ski Resort

QT | Rydges | Atura | LyLo | Independent Collection by EVT | Thredbo

ASX top 200: EVT | ~$1Bn Annual turnover | $2Bn+ Market Cap | Team of ~9000

© Scoop Media

