Ambit Appoints Ashley Harder As Head Of Marketing

Ambit, the conversational AI platform, has appointed Ashley Harder as Head of Marketing. Ashley will join the senior leadership team as Ambit pursues its mission to help Australasian companies scale up their customer service using digital employees.

Ashley joins Ambit from realestate.co.nz where she was Head of Brand and Communications. Prior to that she was Brand and Communications Manager for Sharp New Zealand. In addition to this, Ashley has several years of marketing experience in the European commercial property sector.

"Ambit is gaining impressive momentum and it's a privilege to be joining their senior leadership team during this phase of growth,” says Ashley. "The emergence of conversational AI provides an exciting opportunity for businesses that are ready to offer the gold-standard in customer experience, and I'm looking forward to telling Ambit's story across New Zealand and beyond."

Tim Warren, CEO and Co-founder at Ambit, says, “We are thrilled to welcome Ashley to lead the evolution of our brand story which underpins our expansion into Australia. Thanks to our recent capital raise we have the resources and talent to grow strongly into new markets.”

Ambit announced in November it had deployed NZ Post’s first digital employee. This followed the news in August that it had secured over $1M in new capital to aid its growth in Australia, where it already counts ASX-listed Laybuy (ASX: LBY), Konica Minolta and ComExposium as customers. The company’s AI-powered conversational platform is the brain behind human-like conversations delivered by chat bots, digital employees and more.

About Ambit

Founded in 2017 in Auckland, Ambit is a ‘Low-code No-code’ conversational AI platform offered as a service, which provides a human-like automated chat experience at scale on any channel. To learn more, visit https://ambit.ai

© Scoop Media

