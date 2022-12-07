Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hundreds Of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 7:05 am
Press Release: First Union

Hundreds of Uber drivers who say they’re owed thousands of dollars in backpay by Uber have today begun submitting their claims to the Employment Relations Authority. FIRST Union, the union representing these drivers, says the claims will continue to be lodged over the coming weeks and months.

This follows FIRST Union and E tū recently winning an Employment Court declaration on behalf of four drivers that they are employees of the company, not 'customers’, as Uber argued, and therefore are entitled to rights and protections in employment law including the minimum wage and holidays. At the moment, drivers are only paid for approximately half of their hours with Uber, meaning they often end up receiving on average less than the minimum wage, said Anita Rosentreter, FIRST Union spokesperson.

Hundreds of Uber drivers have joined FIRST Union since the Court judgment came out and Ms Rosentreter says pursuing backpay together is one of the first collective actions they are taking.

"It’s incredible to be able to support Uber drivers to start using their most powerful tool as workers - collective action," said Ms Rosentreter.

"The recent Court win has emboldened drivers and exercising their rights as workers will continue to build their power."

For Eve Lima, who has been driving for Uber for six and a half years, the backpay would be significant, both personally and financially.

"This would mean a lot for drivers, especially those of us with families who have been driving full-time for years and putting in long hours constantly as our main job," said Ms Lima.

"As a driver, you have to work around 'promos' like getting a certain number of riders within a certain time frame and you can spend hours driving around looking for riders only to miss the deadline and go home after a full day's work without the bonus you needed to make ends meet."

"I'm just happy and excited to finally be working together with other drivers to get what we're owed, because for so long we have all been struggling with the same problems on our own - not any more."

Uber drivers who have not yet joined FIRST Union are being encouraged to do so as soon as possible, so they do not miss out on money they might be owed due to the six-year statute of limitation.

"This multi-billion-dollar company has been built on stolen wages from workers all over the world and we are putting a stop to that in Aotearoa," said Ms Rosentreter.

"The sooner we get your claim in, the better, and right now we’re operating on a first-in-first-served basis. Drivers can sign up on our website - just look for the Uber driver tab at the top of the homepage."

Meanwhile, Uber has stated publicly it will appeal the Employment Court judgment but whether they get to is a decision for the Court of Appeal. Ms Rosentreter says she is confident that the ruling would be upheld on appeal given it is consistent with others from similar jurisdictions around the world.

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Building Activity Continues To Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.8 percent in the September 2022 quarter, compared with the June 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Barfoot & Thompson: Auckland Housing Market Slow In November, But Not In Full Retreat
The Auckland housing market experienced its quietest month’s trading for a November in 12 years but was far from being in full retreat in the face of rising mortgage interest rates, the return of inflation and low consumer economic confidence... More>>


Tertiary Education Union: “Extraordinarily Damaging” Strike To Continue At University Of Auckland
The wait continues for some Waipapa Taumata Rau | University of Auckland students who have still not received their final grades as academic staff who are members of Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union extend their strike again... More>>




Fletcher Building: Winstone Wallboards To Adjust Pricing Model And Remove Retroactive Rebates
Fletcher Building notes that the Commerce Commission will release its Final Report into the Building Products Market Study today. We also note that the Commission has previously expressed views about the continued use of certain types of rebates... More>>

FSC: Almost 70% Of Kiwis Would Struggle To Support Loved Ones Should The Worst Happen
In a cost of living crisis and rising interest rates, many Kiwis are struggling to get by. Alarmingly, New Zealanders are also significantly underinsured, putting their loved ones at risk... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 