Isaac’s Launches New Website

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 6:44 pm
Press Release: Isaac Plumbing

Hawke’s Bay plumbing, electrical and pumping company, Isaac’s has re-launched their website. A long-standing service provider for commercial and residential clients throughout the Hawke’s Bay, the company redesigned their online presence to help their customers find the information they need more efficiently.

Designed to be intuitive for new users, the website encourages visitors towards their required service. Upon landing on the homepage users are instantly given the choice to contact a Hawke’s Bay plumber, electrician or pumping service.

“We wanted our customers to be able to quickly find what they needed, and get in touch with us”, explains Isaac’s Systems Manager, Gavin Streeter.

“Over the years and built strong relationships with commercial and residential clients throughout the Hawke’s Bay. We redesigned our website to better reflect our long history and commitment to our region and better showcase our services to both new and existing customers”.

The website caters to both residential and commercial clientele, with the online user experience being the same for every customer.

“No Job is too big or too small. We are committed to providing a quality service for everyone in the Hawke’s Bay. Whether it is a homeowner or a large commercial operation, every customer will experience an identical level of commitment, expertise and service”.

The new website also includes a list of additional services provided by Isaac’s, including irrigation, switch boards and water testing.

The site also features information on Isaac’s renowned ePump, a solar powered water pump that is well regarded among farmers all around New Zealand.

The new website launched in December and are currently taking bookings for plumbing, electrical and pumping services in the Hawke’s Bay region.

