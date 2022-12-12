Kiwi Ad Agency Recognised At 2022 Google Awards As One Of The Best In Australasia

Waikato-based digital marketing agency Unbound has placed in the top four in the International Growth category of this year’s prestigious Google Ads Premier Partner Awards for the Australia-New Zealand region.

Held in Sydney last week, the Google Premier Partner awards recognise the achievements of the best digital marketing agencies and providers across Australasia. Unbound was one of just three New Zealand agencies that made it to the Australasian finals across all categories.

A comparatively small player with a team of 11, Unbound competes on the global stage among its larger, more established competitors. In the international growth category alone, the other finalists have anywhere from 40 to 400 employees.

While they did not come away with the category win, Quentin Weber, Unbound owner and Director, says the recognition showcases Unbound’s ability to get results for their clients who want their brands, products, and services to be seen as credible and legitimate alternatives in much larger and highly-competitive markets overseas, such as the US, UK and Australia.

“It is awesome to be announced as finalists and be recognised amongst the top agencies in Australia and New Zealand. To make it into the top four of the international growth category is great recognition of the success we work hard to get for our clients who want to grow their business in international markets.”

Davang Singh, Google Senior Director, Ads Marketing says that being a Google Premier Partner shows prospective clients you have what it takes to help them grow online.

“For small businesses that have just started out, or even larger firms yet to take their first steps online, it’s reassuring to know they’re working with a reputable provider approved by Google. Being recognised as a finalist places these Partners at the pinnacle of delivering excellent results for their clients and as a great place to work.”

There are 113 Google Premier Partners across New Zealand and Australia. Unbound is the only official Google Partner in New Zealand based outside Auckland and Wellington.

The complete list of winners and finalists can be found at premierpartnerawards.withgoogle.com.

About Unbound

Unbound is a dedicated Digital Marketing agency that helps businesses get more traffic and helps them turn that traffic into sales. Their specialist team crafts high-converting digital ads to target the right customers. They also make sure your website is easy to find and optimised to generate revenue to ensure the best results. Based in the Waikato, Unbound is not limited by geography, servicing clients across New Zealand and internationally.

For more information, visit: unbound.nz

