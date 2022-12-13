A Million Festive Season Passengers For Christchurch Airport

A million passengers are expected through Christchurch Airport this month and next in what will be its busiest summer in two years.

Chief Aeronautical and Commercial Officer Justin Watson says travel has re-bounded strongly post-Covid so domestic and international arrivals and departures will be up on the previous two festive seasons.

“It’s exciting to already see increased numbers of people through the terminal for what will perhaps be their first family gathering in some time,” he says.

Justin Watson says the key to a stress-free airport visit in coming weeks is preparation.

“We ask people to give themselves a little more time when they come to the airport. That includes working out how long it’ll take to get here in Christmas traffic, considering where to park and perhaps booking it online ahead of time.

“Passengers should check airline guidelines and flight schedules before they arrive and have all luggage, including carry-on, under weight limits. With that many people on flights, there won’t be extra room for extra bags,” he says.

“We hope everyone will be patient and understanding, with teams right across the campus doing their best to make Christmas a great experience for everyone.

“We’ve definitely got the Christmas vibe here, with seven large Christmas trees setting the scene for selfies, garlands and other Christmas-themed decorations through the terminal, and planned entertainment in Christmas week.”

© Scoop Media

