No Data? We’ve Got You Covered: BNZ And Spark Offer Free Mobile Banking To Customers

From today, Bank of New Zealand customers with a Spark or Skinny mobile data connection won’t have to worry about data charges when using BNZ banking services.

The partnership between BNZ and Spark means customers can use the BNZ apps, BNZ online banking or the BNZ website without incurring data charges or using the data limit on their Spark or Skinny mobile plan in New Zealand.

BNZ Executive Technology Paul Littlefair says “BNZ is always looking for ways to make online banking easier and more accessible for all its customers.”

“We know that for some New Zealanders, the cost of mobile data can be a barrier to being able to bank online. By making mobile data free for online banking, it means our customers will have one less thing to worry about.”

BNZ is the first bank to offer mobile banking free of data costs in New Zealand, and Spark is the third telco to join BNZ’s free mobile data initiative. Together, BNZ’s partnerships with Spark, Vodafone and 2Degrees covers the vast majority of mobile customers across New Zealand.

Spark Product Director Tessa Tierney says, “It’s increasingly more important to be able to access online services such as banking. This is especially true for many New Zealanders, where the cost of data may be a barrier to access. We are really pleased to support this great initiative from BNZ across both our Spark and Skinny brands, and as part of our broader work to help lift digital equity in Aotearoa.”

Free mobile banking for BNZ and Spark customers begins today.

