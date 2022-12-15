Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

No Data? We’ve Got You Covered: BNZ And Spark Offer Free Mobile Banking To Customers

Thursday, 15 December 2022, 8:50 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

From today, Bank of New Zealand customers with a Spark or Skinny mobile data connection won’t have to worry about data charges when using BNZ banking services.

The partnership between BNZ and Spark means customers can use the BNZ apps, BNZ online banking or the BNZ website without incurring data charges or using the data limit on their Spark or Skinny mobile plan in New Zealand.

BNZ Executive Technology Paul Littlefair says “BNZ is always looking for ways to make online banking easier and more accessible for all its customers.”

“We know that for some New Zealanders, the cost of mobile data can be a barrier to being able to bank online. By making mobile data free for online banking, it means our customers will have one less thing to worry about.”

BNZ is the first bank to offer mobile banking free of data costs in New Zealand, and Spark is the third telco to join BNZ’s free mobile data initiative. Together, BNZ’s partnerships with Spark, Vodafone and 2Degrees covers the vast majority of mobile customers across New Zealand.

Spark Product Director Tessa Tierney says, “It’s increasingly more important to be able to access online services such as banking. This is especially true for many New Zealanders, where the cost of data may be a barrier to access. We are really pleased to support this great initiative from BNZ across both our Spark and Skinny brands, and as part of our broader work to help lift digital equity in Aotearoa.”

Free mobile banking for BNZ and Spark customers begins today.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Westpac: Regional Roundup, December 2022
Regions with a high exposure to export markets, particularly agriculture/horticulture and foreign tourism, will generally fare better than those that don’t... More>>


QV: House Prices Slide Into Summer, Capping Off Another Crazy Year For The Market
The residential property market’s downward trajectory continues as the end of the year draws near, with home values falling further from January to November than they have in more than 15 years... More>>



University of Auckland: Microplastics In Auckland’s Air Equal 3 Million Plastic Bottles Per Year, Study Suggests
Researchers from the University of Auckland calculated that 74 metric tonnes of microplastics are dropping out of the atmosphere onto the city annually, the equivalent of more than 3 million plastic bottles falling from the sky... More>>


Statistics: Annual Current Account Deficit Widens To $29.7 Billion 
The annual current account deficit was $29.7 billion (7.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) in the year ended 30 September 2022, $13.3 billion wider than in the year ended 30 September 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics New Zealand: International Travel: October 2022
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 