Energy Resources Welcomes Wind Announcement

Thursday, 15 December 2022, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa

Energy Resources Aotearoa has commended the Government for taking the first steps towards enabling an additional energy option in New Zealand’s energy resources mix.

Today’s announcement from Energy & Resources Minister Hon Dr Megan Woods shows the Government’s intention to develop offshore renewable energy such as offshore wind.

Energy Resources Aotearoa Chief Executive John Carnegie says:

"We need more energy options. This is the first step towards the establishment of an exciting new energy resource that will make a positive contribution to New Zealand’s overall energy mix.

"The announcement today shows the importance of Government policy settings in creating the conditions for the energy industry to flourish. When the Government creates the right conditions, firms are able to plan and undertake projects with confidence."

Carnegie says that stable, predictable policy signals from Government are key to ensuring New Zealand mitigates the risk of more blackouts.

"Up and down the country, Kiwis are using more electricity than before. We are seeing increased demand on the national grid as firms and households move to electric options for transport, machinery, and industrial processes. That requires a robust energy mix, and offshore wind is a great additional source of energy for New Zealand."

Carnegie says that all energy resources have their pros and cons. A diverse portfolio of energy sources will help ensure predictable prices, reliability of supply, and a more sustainable energy future.

"In the ideal world, the sun would always be shining, the wind would always be blowing, and our hydro lakes would remain full. But when the weather fails us, the practical reality is that we will need other energy options, such as an affordable and reliable supply of natural gas. This is likely to require the ongoing allocation of rights to explore and develop this resource."

"We look forward to collaborating with the Government to ensure a sensible, balanced outcome is achieved that keeps energy affordable."

