New Te Waihanga Report: The Lay Of The Land: Benchmarking New Zealand’s Infrastructure Delivery Cost

A new Te Waihanga report, "The lay of the land: Benchmarking New Zealand’s infrastructure delivery cost", examines the cost to deliver infrastructure in New Zealand. The research compares eight types of infrastructure projects (from the transport, energy and social sectors) in New Zealand to costs of similar infrastructure projects in other high-income countries.

The report looks at factors that might cause infrastructure costs to differ between countries and identifies opportunities to improve our ability to build high-quality infrastructure at a lower cost.

The report will be publicly available on 16 December 2022.

© Scoop Media

