Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Chief Executive Named For Christchurch Airport

Monday, 19 December 2022, 11:28 am
Press Release: Christchurch Airport

The Board of Christchurch International Airport Limited has spent the past few months undertaking an extensive search for its new Chief Executive, assisted by Kerridge & Partners, and has made an appointment.

Director and Chair of the Board’s People, Culture and Safety Committee Sarah Ottrey says the search for the new Chief Executive involved some exceptional candidates both onshore and offshore.

She says the Board is very pleased to announce it has appointed Justin Watson as the next Chief Executive of Christchurch Airport.

Justin is currently the airport’s Chief Aeronautical and Commercial Officer, and will take over as Chief Executive on 1 January 2023.

He grew up in Christchurch and came to the airport with a wide commercial experience, including working for Tourism New Zealand to market New Zealand on the global stage, with a particular focus on trade and aviation.

“Justin has been a key leader in this company’s strategy activation over the past decade and has particular strengths and experience in destination marketing, customer focus, working with our airline partners and understanding Christchurch,” Sarah says.

“He will continue to build our proposition and reputation across these and our core strategic priorities.

“We are very proud of what our high performing team has achieved over what has been a very challenging decade. So many aspects of what the team does positively impacts our company, our community, our customers, our sector, our country and in some cases the global aviation sector. We know Justin will lead and support the team to keep doing that.

“Malcolm Johns will finish his time as our Chief Executive on 31 December 2022 and I take this opportunity to thank him for his service over the past nine years. We will formally farewell him in late February.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Christchurch Airport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer NZ: Half Of New Zealanders Are Saving Less Than 5% Of Their Income
New findings from Consumer NZ’s Sentiment Tracker show that more than half of New Zealanders (55%) are saving less than 5% of their income. With annual inflation hitting 7.2% and wages failing to keep up... More>>


Westpac: Regional Roundup, December 2022
Regions with a high exposure to export markets, particularly agriculture/horticulture and foreign tourism, will generally fare better than those that don’t... More>>


QV: House Prices Slide Into Summer, Capping Off Another Crazy Year For The Market
The residential property market’s downward trajectory continues as the end of the year draws near, with home values falling further from January to November than they have in more than 15 years... More>>




Statistics New Zealand: GDP Increases 2.0 Percent In The September 2022 Quarter
“With borders opening to all visitors in the September 2022 quarter, we have seen more spending on both international and domestic air travel... More>>


Statistics: Annual Current Account Deficit Widens To $29.7 Billion 
The annual current account deficit was $29.7 billion (7.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) in the year ended 30 September 2022, $13.3 billion wider than in the year ended 30 September 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 