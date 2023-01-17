Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Customers In HelloFresh Hell

Tuesday, 17 January 2023, 6:29 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

HelloFresh customers are fed-up with being charged for meal kit boxes they opted to skip. This issue first cropped up more than three years ago.

“This is an ongoing issue for some HelloFresh customers,” said Caitlin Cherry, Consumer NZ Head of Content.

“It’s been well documented in the past, but HelloFresh insists it’s not in the wrong. Some HelloFresh customers are being short-changed, and it needs to stop.”

Food for thought

HelloFresh offers customers the option to skip boxes on weeks they don’t want to receive the meal kit. The customer must opt to skip their order before a specified cutoff date, and according to HelloFresh, this stops the box being delivered and the customer from being charged.

“At Consumer we’ve received numerous complaints about HelloFresh from unhappy customers,” said Cherry. “A quick social media search also shows people are being charged for boxes they have skipped and subscriptions they’ve cancelled.”

The HelloFresh refund policy states that if a customer is charged despite cancelling within the required timeframe, they will be issued a full refund minus the postal cost of returning the product, which the customer will have to cover themselves.

"Any customer who cancels their box before the cutoff date is entitled to a full refund – they should not have to fork out to return the box they cancelled – even if their terms say otherwise.

“HelloFresh has obligations under the Consumer Guarantees Act to carry out services with care and skill – they cannot shirk their responsibilities.”

HelloFresh app issues

The HelloFresh app is supposed to make life easier for customers – providing the ability to skip a box at the touch of a button.

Consumer NZ understands customers have contacted HelloFresh to let them know skipping deliveries, via its app, doesn’t always work.

Alice, a fed-up HelloFresh customer told the watchdog “It’s a known issue with their app but when you initially query it, their argument is you should have contacted them to say the app wasn’t working in time, but (a) you don’t know it hasn’t worked and (b) they know full well it doesn’t!”

HelloFresh is standing firm, with a spokesperson stating, “there are currently no identified issues with the website or the app functionality in the back end.”

Know your rights

Under the Consumer Guarantees Act, companies have an obligation to carry out their services with reasonable care and skill.

“This means any requests for skipping a box (before the specified cutoff date) must be actioned by HelloFresh,” said Cherry.

“If you are left out of pocket because a box you’ve skipped ends up on your doorstep there are steps you can take.

“When you skip or cancel – take a screenshot. This could come in handy if you need to provide evidence that you opted out of a delivery.

“If you skipped your order within the specified timeframe, but HelloFresh refuses to provide a full refund, you can contact your bank to request a chargeback, provided you have paid on a credit card or debit card. Alternatively, you can escalate the matter to the disputes tribunal."

“Finally, report any issues to the Commerce Commission – that way the Commission knows about matters affecting New Zealanders.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

QV: Are Double-digit Construction Price Rises Finally Slowing?
The average cost of building a home in New Zealand’s main centres increased by 11.3% last year, but the good news is that the rising cost of construction appears to be slowing... More>>


University Of Auckland: Cosmic Factory’s Origins Revealed In Research
Scientists have shed new light on "factories" in outer space producing elements used in the creation of planets, galaxies, and life... More>>


Statistics: Multi-unit Homes Keep Consents At High Levels
There were 50,209 new homes consented in the year ended November 2022, up 3.2 percent compared with the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



CBAFF: Freight Industry Warns CO2 Shortage Is Severely Impacting Air Exports
Air cargo exports of New Zealand products are being severely impacted by the critical shortage of liquid CO2 and dry ice, says the industry body representing freight forwarders... More>>


Venture Taranaki: Taranaki Economy Steady Against Inflationary Headwinds
Taranaki regional development agency, Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki, have launched today the Summer 2022 edition of Taranaki Trends. The six-monthly publication... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 