Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Parliamentary Service Welcomes Spark As New Technology Partner

Thursday, 19 January 2023, 11:47 am
Press Release: Spark

Parliamentary Service is pleased to announce Spark as its new IST (Information, Systems and Technology) technology partner.

Spark has been onboarded to ensure they can best support people working in the Parliamentary environment.

Parliamentary Service Acting Chief Executive William de Vos said the changeover to Spark will assist with the delivery of the IST strategic direction and future technology roadmap for Parliament.

“The Parliamentary Service is dedicated to having the best people supporting the best Parliament in the world, and of course technology is a big enabler of our vision” he said.

“We’re excited to work with Spark to help us achieve that vision and embark on our next journey to deliver exemplary technology services to Parliament.”

Spark Customer Director Grant McBeath said Spark is “looking forward to our partnership with Parliamentary Service for the next step in their technology transformation journey in network and infrastructure, supporting them in their vision for information, systems and technology service delivery.”

In late 2021, the Service undertook a procurement process to engage with a technology partner to support in network and infrastructure for the next six to nine years. Following the procurement process, Spark was selected as the new technology partner.

Datacom partnered with the Service since 2011.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Spark on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Largest Annual Increase In Food Prices In 32 Years
Food prices were 11.3 percent higher in December 2022 than they were in December 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


SeaSpotter: New App Unites Scientists And Citizens To Save Our Marine Mammals
MAUI63 and Microsoft today announced the launch of a new app to help protect Aotearoa’s whales, dolphins, and seals and. Not-for-profit MAUI63's new SeaSpotter app uses artificial intelligence to identify specific animals and enables citizen scientists across Aotearoa to get involved in reporting sightings of our endangered marine species... More>>

Relief: End Of Worst Aviation Period Since 40s
The New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) is celebrating the return of Air New Zealand’s flights into Shanghai and China, the last destination to lift Covid restrictions on passengers and crew, marking it the "…end of the worst period in aviation history since the 1940s"... More>>



Statistics: Household Net Worth Continues To Fall In The September 2022 Quarter
Household net worth fell $56.8 billion, or 2.5 percent, in the September 2022 quarter, following similar falls in the March and June 2022 quarters... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Auckland: Cosmic Factory’s Origins Revealed In Research
Scientists have shed new light on "factories" in outer space producing elements used in the creation of planets, galaxies, and life... More>>

Statistics: Multi-unit Homes Keep Consents At High Levels
There were 50,209 new homes consented in the year ended November 2022, up 3.2 percent compared with the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 