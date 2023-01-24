Estate Agents Celebrate 10 Years Of SupportFor Kiwis With Devastating Burn Injuries

Each year, hundreds of children, adults and the elderly are admitted to New Zealand’s hospitals with burn related injuries. Worse yet, an average of 5 children are fatally injured.

One real estate brand in New Zealand is trying to make a difference and this year celebrates 10 years as the primary sponsor of New Zealand’s National Burn Service, with over $275,000 now donated.

‘Fire can rob you of much more than your home,’ says First National Real Estate chairman, Joe Mullins.

‘It doesn't just cause devastating injuries to your skin. There are long-term impacts on self-esteem, trauma that affects individuals and families, and far-reaching impacts for our communities.’

The forty-office strong network wants to help prevent burns injuries while also underpinning the clinical services needed to respond effectively when they do happen, according to Mr Mullins.

‘Our sponsorship of New Zealand's National Burn Service, underpins the seamless delivery of the country’s burn care services at Middlemore Hospital (Auckland), Waikato Hospital (Hamilton), Hutt Hospital (Wellington) and Christchurch Hospital.

‘Plus, our annual fundraising auctions and provision of First National Real Estate Home Safe Kits help Kiwis respond to home emergencies more effectively, thereby making their homes safer.’

Because burns patients are often separated from their families for weeks or months on end, feelings of isolation can protract the healing process. To combat this effect, First National has provided iPads and WiFi connectivity, ensuring patients can stay in touch with loved ones throughout their treatment. The network has also financed specialised burns training for regional nurses.

The ability to provide burn specific education to clinicians all over New Zealand has a direct impact on patient outcomes and survival, according to National Burn Service Coordinator, Tracey Perrett.

‘Most burn injuries occur in the home, and the provision of Home Safety Kits ensures that the home owners can respond appropriately in emergency situations, decreasing the impact on families’

‘Thank you to First National Real Estate for its ongoing support for the National Burn Service.’

