Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Estate Agents Celebrate 10 Years Of SupportFor Kiwis With Devastating Burn Injuries

Tuesday, 24 January 2023, 11:03 am
Press Release: First National

Each year, hundreds of children, adults and the elderly are admitted to New Zealand’s hospitals with burn related injuries. Worse yet, an average of 5 children are fatally injured.

One real estate brand in New Zealand is trying to make a difference and this year celebrates 10 years as the primary sponsor of New Zealand’s National Burn Service, with over $275,000 now donated.

‘Fire can rob you of much more than your home,’ says First National Real Estate chairman, Joe Mullins.

‘It doesn't just cause devastating injuries to your skin. There are long-term impacts on self-esteem, trauma that affects individuals and families, and far-reaching impacts for our communities.’

The forty-office strong network wants to help prevent burns injuries while also underpinning the clinical services needed to respond effectively when they do happen, according to Mr Mullins.

‘Our sponsorship of New Zealand's National Burn Service, underpins the seamless delivery of the country’s burn care services at Middlemore Hospital (Auckland), Waikato Hospital (Hamilton), Hutt Hospital (Wellington) and Christchurch Hospital.

‘Plus, our annual fundraising auctions and provision of First National Real Estate Home Safe Kits help Kiwis respond to home emergencies more effectively, thereby making their homes safer.’

Because burns patients are often separated from their families for weeks or months on end, feelings of isolation can protract the healing process. To combat this effect, First National has provided iPads and WiFi connectivity, ensuring patients can stay in touch with loved ones throughout their treatment. The network has also financed specialised burns training for regional nurses.

The ability to provide burn specific education to clinicians all over New Zealand has a direct impact on patient outcomes and survival, according to National Burn Service Coordinator, Tracey Perrett.

‘Most burn injuries occur in the home, and the provision of Home Safety Kits ensures that the home owners can respond appropriately in emergency situations, decreasing the impact on families’

‘Thank you to First National Real Estate for its ongoing support for the National Burn Service.’

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from First National on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

The Download Weekly: Top Stories For 2022

A recap of the year’s top telecommunications headlines. More>>


Foodstuffs: Food Experts Forecast What We’ll Be Eating In 2023
In 2022, many of us tried the viral TikTok feta pasta, and some of us gave the butter boards a try, but in 2023 what will Kiwis be eating this year?.. More>>


Statistics: Largest Annual Increase In Food Prices In 32 Years
Food prices were 11.3 percent higher in December 2022 than they were in December 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


SeaSpotter: New App Unites Scientists And Citizens To Save Our Marine Mammals
MAUI63 and Microsoft today announced the launch of a new app to help protect Aotearoa’s whales, dolphins, and seals and. Not-for-profit MAUI63's new SeaSpotter app uses artificial intelligence to identify specific animals and enables citizen scientists across Aotearoa to get involved in reporting sightings of our endangered marine species... More>>




Statistics: International Migration: November 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Continues To Fall In The September 2022 Quarter
Household net worth fell $56.8 billion, or 2.5 percent, in the September 2022 quarter, following similar falls in the March and June 2022 quarters... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Auckland: Cosmic Factory’s Origins Revealed In Research
Scientists have shed new light on "factories" in outer space producing elements used in the creation of planets, galaxies, and life... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 